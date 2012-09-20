21 Year Old In India Kills Himself, And His Suicide Note Blamed Inflation

Photo: flickr: Yogendra174

Really disturbing story from the Times Of India… Blaming inflation for pushing him to the brink, a 21-year-old worker in a paint factory killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan in Loni, Ghaziabad on Monday.

The victim, Bharat Tomar, cited rising prices as the reason for taking the extreme step. “No person is responsible for my death. The only reason is mahangai (price rise),” he wrote in a suicide note.

Police said Bharat had been facing financial problems which were compounded by high rate of inflation. “The boy was looking for a better job but was unable to find one,” said a police officer.



He specifically added:

“What can a man do? I do not have a good job and on top of that, inflation has made life difficult.”

(Via @gambintrader)

