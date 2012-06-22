21 Ways You Are Deluding Yourself

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

“You think you know how the world works, but you really don’t,” David McRaney says in the introduction of his book You Are Not So Smart

.Everyone believes they’re too smart to join a cult, but according to McRaney, they are not. Not only that, many of our memories are fictional and never really happened that way at all.



McRaney identifies lies people tell themselves through researching various scientific studies about bias and combining them with logical fallacies people commonly believe.

