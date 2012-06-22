21 Ways You Are Deluding Yourself

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
“You think you know how the world works, but you really don’t,” David McRaney says in the introduction of his book You Are Not So Smart
.Everyone believes they’re too smart to join a cult, but according to McRaney, they are not. Not only that, many of our memories are fictional and never really happened that way at all.
McRaney identifies lies people tell themselves through researching various scientific studies about bias and combining them with logical fallacies people commonly believe.
Cults are populated by people just like you. Studies show cult members aren't emotionally weak. They just crave excitement and are drawn to a charismatic leader.
Source: You Are Not So Smart: Why You Have Too Many Friends on Facebook, Why Your Memory Is Mostly Fiction, and Other Ways You're Deluding Yourself by David McRaney, Penguin Group.
People are unaware of the fictional narrative they create to justify actions, such as paying more for something. In one study, psychologists lined up identical nylon stockings and asked participants to pick the highest-quality one. Four to one, participants chose the stocking on the far right side, merely because they were more comfortable with the positioning.
You're actually more likely to become overly calm in a crisis and try to pretend everything is normal. In 1999, people had a 13-minute warning when tornadoes were ripping through Oklahoma. Yet, the vast majority of the population did not evacuate.
You're generally bad at predicting your own competence at different tasks. McRaney says this is why internet commenters are more likely to debate global warming than people with advanced degrees. The less you know, the more you think you know.
Much of how people behave is because of unconscious cues. For instance, in one study by the psychologist Ron Friedman, people who simply looked at images of sports drinks were better at endurance tasks than those who looked at water.
You're more likely to believe something that is commonplace if you have seen only one example of it. If you haven't heard of something you'll believe it doesn't exist.
You procrastinate because humans are naturally weak to impulses. Our brains are evolved to live in the present because our ancestors didn't have to think about retirement--only what they'd eat that day.
When you can't explain something, you don't focus on what you can prove. You're likely to accept strange explanations. An example is believing an unidentified flying object came from outer space.
Most rich people did little to earn it. Bad people get away with actions with no consequences. But to make sense of the world, people are likely to say that bullies 'deserved it' or assign noble characteristics to rich people, McRaney says.
Without regulation, cheaters and slackers would crash the system. We are biologically hardwired to take care of ourselves first and are incapable of taking only what we need. So such a system is impossible.
You're likely to believe vague statements and predictions are true, especially if they are positive and address you personally. McRaney uses the example of people who base their lives on horoscopes.
People in groups will cave and stifle their opinions just to avoid confrontation. Our instincts are wired to avoid conflict in order to survive, like our ancestors did.
Those men are just pursuing what they're hardwired to like. It's a natural response for them. Psychologist David Buss says men are likely to be aroused by a woman's silhouette even if it's in a doll or Playboy centerfold. Real Doll owners just admit it.
You can only maintain relationships and keep up with 150 people at a time. A study showed that most people with 1,000 or more Facebook friends only knew details of under 200. They didn't even know who many of the people were.
Both consumerism and capitalism are driven by competition among consumers for status, not evil corporations and advertisers. Your desire to be better than your neighbour drives the market.
Everyone believes people they disagree with are gullible and everyone thinks they're less susceptible to persuasion than they actually are. McRaney cites a study that showed that people read 40 per cent longer if they agreed with the message.
Venting doesn't do anything besides make you more aggressive over time and distract you from the day-to-day. One study showed that people who cooled off instead of attacking a punching bag were less angry in the end.
All it takes is an authority figure or social pressure to get you to cave. Conformity is a survival instinct we inherited from our ancestors to survive.
You overestimate how much you let emotions show on the outside and people are unlikely to pick up on it. Others are self-obsessed like you.
Your brain creates conditions for failure ahead of time to protect your ego. It's a survival instinct to keep focused.
You jump to conclusions based on how close someone seems to your preconceived character type. You're unlikely to be swayed by your initial opinion.
