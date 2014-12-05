21 Video Games We Can't Wait To Play In 2015

It’s the final month of 2014, and while it’s been an incredible year for video games, 2015 looks even brighter.

The PS4 and Xbox One are both settling into their second years on the market, and the maturing Wii U is finally ramping up its own titles, too. There are blockbusters, indie games, adventures, and even some horror games you’ll need to play with the lights on.

The next year in video games will have a little bit of everything.

We’ve already fawned upon the best video games that are already out; now it’s time to peek into the future.

'Inside' The Xbox One is scant on exclusive games, but this title, from the makers of 'Limbo,' looks like a doozy. We don't know much about 'Inside' just yet, but it will have a similar post-apocalyptic feel as 'Limbo,' taking place in a creepy world where people are basically drones. Platforms: Xbox One Release date: TBA 2015 'Bloodborne' The Xbox One isn't the only console with exclusives. 'Bloodborne,' which will be released for the PS4 in March, is an action role-playing game from the people behind the 'Dark Souls' series. The game takes place in an ancient mythical city, Yharnam, which many believe holds secret remedies to many afflictions. You play as a traveller to the city, but soon discover that it's plagued by an endemic sickness that's turned many of the residents into monsters. Platforms: PlayStation 4 Release date: Feb. 6, 2015 'Splatoon' 'Splatoon' is an upcoming Wii U game that seems like a lot of fun, and a little bit strange. Players take on the form of a squid that can transform into a human. The goal of this third-person shooter is to mark your turf with ink. The best part, though, is that in addition to a co-op mode, it includes a single-player campaign, which is a nice change of pace from Nintendo, which banks on its party games (like 'Mario Kart' and 'Super Smash Bros.') as its bread and butter. Platforms: Wii U Release date: Q2 2015 'Everybody's Gone To The Rapture' The game's tagline is, 'This story begins with the end of the world.' We've only seen a teaser, but considering the studio involved with its development -- Sony-owned Santa Monica Studio, the company behind the 'God of War' franchise and other PlayStation classics like 'Flower' and 'Twisted Metal' -- we've got to believe this game will be as epic as it sounds. Platforms: PS4 Release date: TBA 2015 'The Order: 1886' Like 'Everybody's Gone To The Rapture,' 'The Order: 1886' is another game from Sony-owned Santa Monica Studio -- although we know quite a bit more about this one. The game takes place in London, though it's set in an alternate reality where an ancient order of knights keeps the world safe from monsters. There are four protagonists, who adopt the names of the original Knights of the Round Table: Sir Percival, Sir Galahad, Lady Igraine, and Marquis de Lafayette. Platforms: PlayStation 4 Release date: Feb. 20, 2015 'Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain' The franchise to pioneer stealth video games is coming to the PlayStation 4. The latest title in the 'Metal Gear' series will offer a variety of open worlds to sneak around in, avoiding and maiming enemy guards as you travel. But one interesting spin in the latest title is that you can play any of the missions in any order, even though you will still 'understand the encompassing message by the end,' according to the series' director Hideo Kojima. Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Release date: TBA 2015 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End' 'Uncharted' is perhaps the best reason to own a PlayStation, and the next title in the action-adventure series, 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End,' is poised to be an awesome sequel. The story takes place years after Nathan Drake's last adventure. A conspiracy surrounding hidden pirate's booty brings the treasure hunter out of retirement. Platforms: PlayStation 4 Release date: TBA 2015 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' The third and final instalment of 'The Witcher' series, in which you're out to stop an evil otherworldly army called 'The Wild Hunt,' will take place in a massive open world that's 'larger than any other in modern RPG history' and '30 times larger' than previous 'Witcher' games. There will be some new mechanics to help you get around -- besides fast travel, now you can hop on a sailboat or ride horses -- but combat and movement have also substantially improved. And like some of the best RPGs to date, every action you have will have affect the giant world around you.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release date: Feb. 24, 2015 'Halo 5: Guardians' It's 'Halo,' there's really not much else to say... but we will anyway. It's Microsoft's most important franchise for the Xbox, and even though it's changed hands from Bungie to Microsoft-owned 343 Industries, the development team has twice shown us it's capable of Master Chief's mantle: first in 2012 with 'Halo 4,' and this year with 'The Master Chief Collection,' which remastered and remixed the first four major titles with new graphics and interesting gameplay additions like playlists. Microsoft's mum on the plot of the new game, but the first cinematic trailer for it looks pretty sweet. Platforms: Xbox One Release date: TBA 2015 'Rise Of The Tomb Raider' 'Rise of the Tomb Raider' will be an Xbox exclusive and the true sequel to the 2013 'Tomb Raider' remake, which re-created Lara Croft's origin story. Now that she's learned her fate as a tomb raider, Lara must travel around the globe using her survival skills to explore the secret world she was exposed to in the previous chapter of her story. Platforms: Xbox One Release date: TBA 2015 'Star Wars: Battlefront' After two 'Star Wars: Battlefront' games a decade ago, EA DICE is now rebooting the beloved franchise -- just in time for a new 'Star Wars' movie. Though the original games centered on conquering command posts with factions made of 'Star Wars' creatures like Wookies, Jaws, and Tusken Raiders, studio head Patrick Söderlund said this would be 'DICE's interpretation of what Battlefront' should be -- so we're expecting a few new spins on the original concept. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release date: Q4 2015 'Silent Hills' Shot from 'Silent Hills' trailer The iconic horror franchise is coming to current-generation consoles, and it looks to be a doozy: Konami, the developer behind the 'Silent Hill' series, released a free 'playable trailer' for the game this summer -- and it, unto itself, is one of the best horror games ever made. Konami says 'P.T.' has no relation to the main title, but if that was just a sampling of the horror that's to come in 2015, we can't wait for the main course. Platforms: PlayStation 4 Release date: TBA 2015 'Batman: Arkham Knight' Rocksteady has created two of the best superhero video games of all time with 'Arkham Asylum' (2009) and 'Arkham City' (2011), but sadly, the developer is closing the book on its critically acclaimed trilogy with next summer's 'Arkham Knight.' On the plus side, the series is going out with a bang. You'll finally be able to wander all of Gotham City freely, and you'll also have some new tools to get around with, besides the gliding and rappelling from building to building: Now you've finally got the Batmobile, which will take you wherever you need to go and also help you distract, terrify, and pommel your enemies. There's better combat, better exploration, better missions, and better graphics. This might be the action/adventure game to beat in 2015. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release date: June 2, 2015 'The Legend Of Zelda Wii U' The next 'Legend of Zelda' for the Wii U is being touted for its amazing visuals as well as its new open-world format. Gameplay was shown off at this year's E3 conference, but since then, its designers say that the graphics have improved. Platforms: Wii U Release date: TBA 2015 'Kingdom Hearts III' At long last, 'Kingdom Hearts III' is set to be released in 2015 ... hopefully. A new game in the series has been rumoured for years, but was finally confirmed at E3 in 2013. Sora will once again be the protagonist, as he and his buddies Goofy and Donald search for the guardians of light. They will visit all the familiar Disney worlds, as well as some new ones, including Star Wars and Marvel locations. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release date: TBA 2015 'No Man's Sky' At this year's E3 gaming convention, no video game dominated the conversation than the PlayStation 4 game 'No Man's Sky,' a completely unheard-of title from a group of unknown UK developers. Between the whimsical art direction and the game's infinite procedural universe, which guarantees no two adventures are alike for any gamer, 'No Man's Sky' is all about exploration and survival in a massive universe you've never seen before. There's a highly sophisticated engine that powers 'No Man's Sky,' which is able to churn out countless variations of flora and fauna, and we can't wait to see how this massive game will translate to a gaming console like the PS4. With so many big-name titles, this could be the surprise game of the year. Platforms: PlayStation 4 Release date: TBA 2015 'Mighty No. 9' 'Mighty No. 9' was funded on Kickstarter in 2013, reaching 400% over the original goal. You play as Beck, a combat robot facing other robots who have gone rogue because of a computer virus. 'Mighty No. 9' is a 2D platform game, with boss levels and abilities that are acquired after defeating enemies. It's reminiscent of the 'Mega Man' series, and rightfully so: The game's producer is the creator of the original 'Mega Man,' Keiji Inafune. Platforms: All major consoles Release date: April 2015 'Fable Legends' The fifth instalment of the 'Fable' series will be an Xbox One exclusive. The story is set in Albion, going back hundreds of years before the original trilogy. Players take on the roles of heroes or a villain, and the game can be played either as a single player with AI companions, or online with other people. Platforms: Xbox One Release date: TBA 2015 'Mario Maker' Ever want to build your own levels in 'Super Mario Bros.'? 'Mario Maker' for the Wii U will let you do just that using the console's GamePad. Better yet: You can also build levels for newer Mario games, as well as some non-Mario games. Platforms: Wii U Release date: First half of 2015 'Final Fantasy XV' All the 'Final Fantasy' games are different, but they're all centered on emotional characters and epic storylines. In the next big addition to the franchise coming next year, it looks like the protagonists take an epic road trip with incredible sights and dangers around every turn. We can't wait to live this fantasy in 2015. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release date: TBA 2015 'Assassin's Creed Victory' The ink hasn't even dried on Ubisoft's apology letter for 'Assassin's Creed Unity,' which was riddled with awful glitches that stunted gameplay, but a new 'Assassin's Creed' title is already in the works. The game, which was leaked to Kotaku and then confirmed by Ubisoft, will be set in 19th-century London and will feature new gameplay mechanics, like a grappling hook. It will also be the first 'Assassin's Creed' game that will launch solely on current-gen consoles, and the first to be developed by Ubisoft's Quebec studio. Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One Release date: Fall 2015

