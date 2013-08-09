21 True War Stories Told In Only Six Words

Brian Jones
Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway once wrote a short story in only six words — “For Sale: Baby shoes, never worn.”
It was a fantastic demonstration of how simple language has enormous depth, and can capture the wonderfully complex.

Now, on social media, people have applied that sentiment to modern warfare.

Taking to Twitter with #sixwordwar, and through a Tumblr page that collects submissions from veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, people have explored the subtleties and complexities of modern combat in just six words.

The poems range from funny to tragic, from motivational to political.

'What's the forecast today? Steel Rain.'

Source: @JohnRegan12

'General, Sir, we shouldn't go outside.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'I'll never be this cool again.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'O how I do miss it.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Simple people -- complex problems -- harsh terrain.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Four trucks out, three trucks back.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'I can't believe she shot me!'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Tip of the spear, hopelessly lost.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Where is your reflective belt, you!'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Built expensive gym just before withdrawal.'

Source: @CrispinBurke

'Watch my back, I'll watch yours.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'LT, he says no Taliban here.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Salsa night means we've lost direction.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'This whole country smells like garbage.'

Source: @JohnRegan12

'Running over soccer balls creates terrorists.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Mortars are f---ing with my sleep.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Mission Accomplished? Nothing to do now.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Aeroplane wheels hitting U.S. soil. Relief.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Ice Cream no longer available here.'

Source: @BillPutnamPhoto

'Where did I leave my pants?'

Source: sixwordwar.com

'Can't redeploy everything, destroy in place.'

Source: sixwordwar.com

