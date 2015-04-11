21 things you can buy for the same price as a gold Apple Watch

By now, you probably know about the steep price tag of the Gold Apple Watch.

To help you put things in perspective, STYLIGHT has created an infographic that features 21 awesome things that you can buy for the same price as the luxurious smartwatch.

If you choose not to purchase the Gold Apple Watch, you could afford to splurge on two return first class flights from London to Sydney, or feed yourself with 1,970 pizzas daily for five years.





