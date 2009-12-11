21 Things That Became Obsolete This Decade

From the iPhone to the Garmin, advancements and gadgets introduced this decade changed the whole world.



They’ve affected how we live, do business, acquire information, and connect with others.

We’ve gotten used to touch-screens, blazingly fast Internet, and the ability to have the world at our fingertips in seconds.

In the process, a few things that once were considered social mainstays are now either obsolete or well on their way.

Remember busting out a map to figure out directions? Or using a cell phone that had actual buttons? Yeah, those days are a bit hazy for us, too.

So let’s refresh our memories, get nostalgic, and honour some techologies, gadgets, and habits that got totally pwned by the 2000’s.

Check out the 21 things that became obsolete →

