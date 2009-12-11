21 Things That Became Obsolete This Decade

From the iPhone to the Garmin, advancements and gadgets introduced this decade changed the whole world.
They’ve affected how we live, do business, acquire information, and connect with others.
We’ve gotten used to touch-screens, blazingly fast Internet, and the ability to have the world at our fingertips in seconds.
In the process, a few things that once were considered social mainstays are now either obsolete or well on their way.
Remember busting out a map to figure out directions? Or using a cell phone that had actual buttons? Yeah, those days are a bit hazy for us, too.
So let’s refresh our memories, get nostalgic, and honour some techologies, gadgets, and habits that got totally pwned by the 2000’s.
Remember that trusty stylus? The once-awesome Palm Pilot had no chance with the advent of the Blackberry, and then, of course, the touch-screen smartphone.
The massive popularity of Netflix and Video-On-Demand has made it virtually unnecessary to go to an actual store to rent movies. Blockbuster is feeling the shift -- the company is set to shut down 960 of its stores this year alone -- and we bet they don't last long into the new decade.
Mainly thanks to Craig Newmark, the internet became the place to go to find a job or sell your old couch.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
With wireless penetration in the U.S. currently at 89%, it's no surprise that many people are using their mobiles or internet voice services as their primary way to connect.
And when we consider the fact that about one-fifth of American households were wireless-only as of June 2009, it's not hard to conclude that the landline is on its way out.
In the same vein of VoIP and cell phones, it no longer costs extra to make those cross-country calls. And Skype and various other free internet chat services make international calls totally free (at least for now).
DVD players first outsold VCR's in 2002; by 2004, they were outselling them at 40 to 1. Combine that total shift to digital movie-watching with the development of DVR, and you had the inevitable death of the poor VCR.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
With the advent of the e-fax, and considering how annoying regular faxing can be, we think it won't be long before everyone's taking a bat to their fax machines.
Want to find out the locations of the closest 50 starbucks in a 4-block radius?
Forget wasting time talking to an all-knowing automated voice, and thank your lucky stars for Google maps.
Poor CD's. But could anything really have withstood the amazing convenience of digital music and the worldwide adoption of the iPod? As album sales dropped by another 13% this year, it's only a matter of time until the CD becomes just a relic of times bygone.
Ditto to the gold ol' Sony walkman.
Envelopes! How quaint. The ease and speed of online bill-pay and banking, plus the environmental incentives, will probably make mailings obsolete soon.
Bye, bye buttons -- the iPhone seems to have sent us hurtling towards a touch-screen world straight out of Minority Report.
Social networks have practically erased the possibility of ever losing touch with anyone.
The downside: you can no longer use that as an excuse for never speaking to your creepy first-year roommate again.
Records have long been obsolete, except as nostalgia. But the record store, as in a store that sells music, has now been replaced by the internet and iTunes.
Photo: High Fidelity
