21 Tech Products That Teens Love

Steven Tweedie
If you’re curious what the next “Snapchat” will be, there’s no better place to look than teens and the products they’re using.

Luckily, the folks over at Product Hunt have curated a collection of the apps and websites that teens are using, creating a list for teens, by teens.

From little-known wonders like “Detour” and “Downtyme” to a selfie app that can boast Justin Bieber as an angel investor, you’re bound to find something surprising and new.

Shots is a photo sharing and social networking app endorsed by Justin Bieber.

Shots is all about sharing selfies. Justin Bieber invested in Shots early on as an angel investor. Shots is incredibly popular with teen girls, with 75% of its users females between the ages of 13 and 24, according to Yahoo.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Downtyme plans to make it easier to hang out with your friends.

Downtyme lets you and your friends see each other's availability, making it easy to see who's free and invite them with a single tap to dinner or to study. Downtyme even syncs with your calendar so you don't have to update it. Downtyme is scheduled to launch in 2015.

Price: N/A (sign up)

Detour is a new way to experience location-based storytelling.

Detour is a unique new app that promises to narrate stories to you based on where you're physically walking. The app will guide along while telling you stories about the places you're seeing. The app is launching first in San Francisco, but the Detour team plans on bringing the app to more cities in the future.

Price: N/A (sign up)

Frontback is a fun camera app that lets you share what's in front and behind you.

Frontback keeps things fresh by letting you snap a picture using both your rear- and front-facing cameras. You can explore other people's photos and leave a 5-second video response on a friend's photo if you want.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Khan Academy is a free way for anyone in the world to learn more.

Khan Academy aims to provide a free education for anyone curious. There are more than 100,000 interactive exercises spanning subjects like biology, chemistry, art history, finance, computer science and more, and more than 4,200 videos and articles. It's safe to say you can always learn something new.

Price: Free (Web, iOS)

Timehop sends a nostalgic blast from the past to your phone every day.

Timehop is a great and easy way to remember the past. Every day, the app pulls a new photo or post from the social media website you use and sends it to your phone.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Yik Yak lets you see what people around you are saying.

Yik Yak is a location-based newsfeed that allows users to anonymously upload their thoughts for others nearby to view. Yik Yak calls itself a 'local bulletin board,' but it also shares similarities with Reddit by allowing users to upvote and downvote submissions to keep a fresh feed.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Songza lets you find a playlist that fits your activity or interests.

Songza is all about finding the perfect playlist, allowing you to choose from playlists built around your current activity, mood, genre, or decade. Examples include 'Working (no lyrics),' 'Having Fun At Work,' 'Coding,' or even 'Grinding at a Nightclub.'

Price: Free (Web)

If you like photo filters, you'll love Afterlight.

Afterlight is a photo-editing app that offers 59 filters, including 14 from guest Instagram users, and 66 textures. You can fully adjust filters to fine-tune your photo's look, or transform its shape with one of Afterlight's 128 adjustable frames.

Price: $US0.99 (iOS, Android)

Kitestring checks up on you so your friends know you're safe.

Kitestring calls itself 'your virtual overprotective mum,' and it even interacts with you like a worrying a parent. Kitestring isn't an app. All you have to do is text a time frame to Kitestring, and the service will send you a message checking up on you after a specified amount of time. If you text back, all is well, if not, you can set up Kitestring to send out a customised emergency message to your friends and family.

Price: Free (Web)

Clear is a simple, well-designed, to-do list to help you stay on track.

Clear is one of the simplest ways to keep track of what you need to do. You can easily drag and reorder your to-dos, and adding a new item is as easy as pulling down your list and typing it in. When you're done with a task, just swipe right. Clear makes it easy to jot down a thing you need to do and pull it up on either your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, and it all syncs over iCloud.

Price: $US4.99 (iOS, Mac)

Toggl is a great tool for tracking and recording how you spend your time.

Whether you're at work or trying to keep focused at home, Toggl makes it easy to quickly record and track your time spent on different activities. You can quickly type in what you're working on, start the timer, tag your tasks, and see a nifty breakdown of your time at the end of the day. It works on the web, your desktop, or on your smartphone.

Price: $US5/month with 30-day free trial

Quora gets you answers to anything.

Started by two former Facebook employees, Quora is a website where users can ask questions and browse answers from experts.

Price: Free (Web, iOS, Android)

Instagram is the best photo-sharing app out there.

Instagram is one of our favourite iPhone apps of all time. With over 200 million users and host of photo-editing filters, it's a great place to show off your artistic side and share some photos of your own.

Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Represent brings the resume into the internet age.

For $US9.99 a year, Represent helps you quickly create a professional resume that can match your industry and personality with various designs and colours. Your resume is also stored online for easy sharing, and you can even see your resume's analytics to check how many times it's been viewed.

Price: $US9.99/year (Web)

Mvsic is a great place to find new music.

Mvsic isn't the largest music discovery out there, but its relatively small library of songs is carefully curated so you spend more time listening and less time clicking next. If you like a song and it's free, Mvsic includes a handy 'download' button right next to the track, too.

Price: Free (Web)

Fantastical is one of the best calendar apps around.

Fantastical is an iPhone calendar app that's ridiculously easy to use. Besides keeping you organised, the app's best feature lets you enter simple phrases, which it will then translate into a calendar appointment automatically. For example you can type, 'Meet with Steven for lunch at Chipotle at 3 p.m.' and Fantastical will handle the rest.

Price: $US4.99 (iOS) and $US14.99 (Mac)

Quizlet is great for studying and creating flashcards.

Quizlet was created by Andrew Sutherland while he was a sophomore in high school. The website makes it easy to create and customise online flashcards, and there's various modes to test your knowledge.

Price: Free (Web, iOS, Android)

Stoodle is a virtual workspace aimed at helping students.

Stoodle is a great way to collaborate online in a virtual workspace. Students and teachers can write and draw in real-time on a virtual whiteboard, and built-in voice conferencing and messaging makes working together easy. The best part is that all of your work is saved permanently so you can always circle back on your work.

Price: Free (Web)

Fleaflicker makes keeping up with your fantasy league 'free and easy.'

Fleaflicker is a user-friendly way to stay on top of your fantasy league, and it includes year-round access, free live scoring, blockbuster trades, and a mobile site that means you can use any device.

Price: Free (Web)

Wish your phone could do a little more?

