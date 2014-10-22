21 Tech Products That Teens Love

If you’re curious what the next “Snapchat” will be, there’s no better place to look than teens and the products they’re using.
Luckily, the folks over at Product Hunt have curated a collection of the apps and websites that teens are using, creating a list for teens, by teens.
From little-known wonders like “Detour” and “Downtyme” to a selfie app that can boast Justin Bieber as an angel investor, you’re bound to find something surprising and new.
Shots is all about sharing selfies. Justin Bieber invested in Shots early on as an angel investor. Shots is incredibly popular with teen girls, with 75% of its users females between the ages of 13 and 24, according to Yahoo.
Downtyme lets you and your friends see each other's availability, making it easy to see who's free and invite them with a single tap to dinner or to study. Downtyme even syncs with your calendar so you don't have to update it. Downtyme is scheduled to launch in 2015.
Price: N/A (sign up)
Detour is a unique new app that promises to narrate stories to you based on where you're physically walking. The app will guide along while telling you stories about the places you're seeing. The app is launching first in San Francisco, but the Detour team plans on bringing the app to more cities in the future.
Price: N/A (sign up)
Khan Academy aims to provide a free education for anyone curious. There are more than 100,000 interactive exercises spanning subjects like biology, chemistry, art history, finance, computer science and more, and more than 4,200 videos and articles. It's safe to say you can always learn something new.
Yik Yak is a location-based newsfeed that allows users to anonymously upload their thoughts for others nearby to view. Yik Yak calls itself a 'local bulletin board,' but it also shares similarities with Reddit by allowing users to upvote and downvote submissions to keep a fresh feed.
Songza is all about finding the perfect playlist, allowing you to choose from playlists built around your current activity, mood, genre, or decade. Examples include 'Working (no lyrics),' 'Having Fun At Work,' 'Coding,' or even 'Grinding at a Nightclub.'
Price: Free (Web)
Kitestring calls itself 'your virtual overprotective mum,' and it even interacts with you like a worrying a parent. Kitestring isn't an app. All you have to do is text a time frame to Kitestring, and the service will send you a message checking up on you after a specified amount of time. If you text back, all is well, if not, you can set up Kitestring to send out a customised emergency message to your friends and family.
Price: Free (Web)
Clear is one of the simplest ways to keep track of what you need to do. You can easily drag and reorder your to-dos, and adding a new item is as easy as pulling down your list and typing it in. When you're done with a task, just swipe right. Clear makes it easy to jot down a thing you need to do and pull it up on either your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, and it all syncs over iCloud.
Whether you're at work or trying to keep focused at home, Toggl makes it easy to quickly record and track your time spent on different activities. You can quickly type in what you're working on, start the timer, tag your tasks, and see a nifty breakdown of your time at the end of the day. It works on the web, your desktop, or on your smartphone.
Price: $US5/month with 30-day free trial
For $US9.99 a year, Represent helps you quickly create a professional resume that can match your industry and personality with various designs and colours. Your resume is also stored online for easy sharing, and you can even see your resume's analytics to check how many times it's been viewed.
Price: $US9.99/year (Web)
Mvsic isn't the largest music discovery out there, but its relatively small library of songs is carefully curated so you spend more time listening and less time clicking next. If you like a song and it's free, Mvsic includes a handy 'download' button right next to the track, too.
Price: Free (Web)
Fantastical is an iPhone calendar app that's ridiculously easy to use. Besides keeping you organised, the app's best feature lets you enter simple phrases, which it will then translate into a calendar appointment automatically. For example you can type, 'Meet with Steven for lunch at Chipotle at 3 p.m.' and Fantastical will handle the rest.
Stoodle is a great way to collaborate online in a virtual workspace. Students and teachers can write and draw in real-time on a virtual whiteboard, and built-in voice conferencing and messaging makes working together easy. The best part is that all of your work is saved permanently so you can always circle back on your work.
Price: Free (Web)
Fleaflicker is a user-friendly way to stay on top of your fantasy league, and it includes year-round access, free live scoring, blockbuster trades, and a mobile site that means you can use any device.
Price: Free (Web)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.