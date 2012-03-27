21 Striking 'HDR' Pictures Of Spain

Photo: Flickr/marcp_dmoz

If a regular picture is worth a thousand words, these HDR snapshots of Spain may very well be priceless.



They come from Marc (Flickr user marcp_dmoz), a photographer from Madrid who utilizes HDR, or “high dynamic range” imaging, which adds multiple versions of photos together to give them a glowing and dramatic contrast.

From an abandoned alley in the northwest to the stadium of Real Madrid, check out his incredible photos of Spain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.