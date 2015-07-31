21 secret menu items you didn't know existed

Skye Gould, Ashley Lutz

If you’re getting bored with same old Big Mac or burrito bowl, it might be time to consider the secret menu.

Creative consumers have created new menu items for fasst food chains including McDonald’s, Chipotle, and Taco Bell.

If you know what to order, you can try for yourself.

Fast food secret menu items graphicSkye Gould/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Turns out the McDonald’s secret menu is real — here’s what happens when you try to order off of it

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.