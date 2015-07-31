21 secret menu items you didn't know existed

If you’re getting bored with same old Big Mac or burrito bowl, it might be time to consider the secret menu.

Creative consumers have created new menu items for fasst food chains including McDonald’s, Chipotle, and Taco Bell.

If you know what to order, you can try for yourself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.