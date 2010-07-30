21 Reasons Why The So-Called Recovery Is A Joke For Most Americans

Yes, U.S. GDP is growing and corporate profits are beating expectations across the board. Companies are flush with cash, and banks are confident again. It’s surely a recovery… for them.



Yet many Americans are experiencing more hardship than they’ve ever known. In addition, some of America’s most severe long-term economic problems are getting worse.

That’s why for most Americans the rebound in GDP is meaningless and the economy isn’t recovering.

