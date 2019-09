There are a bunch of baby foxes – kits! – living at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.



Facebook employee Jeffrey Ferland took some great photos of them.

When one colleague of mine saw the photos this afternoon, she said, “I wish I were a fox.”

She’s right.

You can bite your brothers and sisters without hurting them If you get squished, it's OK. Your ears are bendy. You can explore the world You can chase each other around You can give some PDA When you're tired, you can become a pillow… …a really comfy pillow The Facebook employees think you're great You're so quiet You can really strut your stuff You can take naps everywhere You can perch on the tallest rocks You're so fast You can look cool next to vintage bikes You're so sneaky people don't notice you sometimes You really love those bikes You can make your ears go back so they are more aerodynamic You're so good at climbing You can float in the air You can stay cool in the shade People get lost in your eyes

