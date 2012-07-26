STILL WRONG: 21 Experts Who Said 'Rates Have Nowhere To Go But Up'

The 10-year yield.

Photo: Bloomberg

A commonly stated remark over the past 10 years has been “rates have nowhere to go but up.”Of course, this has been wildly incorrect every time it’s been said.



We first ran this feature in June when the 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield fell to a record low 1.4670 per cent.

Earlier today, we saw the yield fall to 1.3790 per cent.

So, without further ado…

