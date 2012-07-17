Look At This Gargantuan Lobster Someone Caught Off A Cape Cod Beach

Photo: Capt’n Elmer’s

This is a really big lobster.It weighs 21 pounds and is 35 inches long. Each of its claws is approximately one foot long.



The giant lobster is currently being displayed at Cap’n Elmer’s, a local seafood place in Orleans, Massachusetts.

“I had its tail on my shoulder and I had each claw in one of my hands, and it was as long as my arms and as big as my torso. It’s giant,” Elise Costa, a manager at Capt’n Elmer’s, told CBS Boston.

Capt’N Elmers confirmed to us that the lobster will be raffled off for charity. A lobster this size will give its eventual owner about five pounds of lobster meat.

It’s a rarity to find such huge lobsters because there’s a “max gauge” set in many areas in New England, but back in February, someone caught a 27-pounder off the coast of Maine. The largest lobster ever caught was an insane 44 pounds, according to the Lobster Institute.

Lobstergeddon appears to be approaching.

NOW SEE: 6 Of The Greatest Exotic Animal Escapes Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.