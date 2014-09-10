21 People Arrested Across NSW Over Ecstacy Drug Supply Ring

The Batman ecstacy tablets seized in the raids around Sydney

NSW Police have arrested 21 people following raids in Cooma and around Sydney over the past five days.

Police executed search warrants in Cooma this morning, having targeted Collaroy Plateau, Frenchs Forest, and Bankstown last Friday, cracking open what appears to be a major drug supply syndicate.

The arrests are the culmination of a four-month investigation by Monaro Local Area Command into the supply of prohibited drugs around Cooma.

Thousands of blue ‘Batman’ ecstasy tablets were seized and a 28-year-old Bankstown man, a 23-year-old Frenchs Forest man and a 23-year-old man from Collaroy Plateau are facing several commercial drug supply charges. Two other men, aged 23, were arrested at a pub in Sutton on Friday.

On Wednesday officers executed 11 search warrants throughout Cooma, arresting 17 people.

A 26-year-old Cooma man, allegedly in possession of 500 methamphetamine (ecstasy) tablets and along with a 20-year-old man with 50 tablets was taken into custody early on Wednesday and by 8.30am, search warrants were being executed on properties in Cooma, leading to further arrests.

During the searches today, police seized 100 MDMA tablets, 500g of cannabis, four rifles, snakes and a large amount of cash.

The drugs seized throughout the operation have an estimated potential street value of $300,000.

Southern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Gary Worboys said praised the work of his officers

“The seizures, arrests and charges relating to these prohibited drugs are going to put a dent in this drug syndicate,” he said.

Detectives have identified more than 250 drug supply offences that have been allegedly committed.

More details will be released as the investigation progresses.

