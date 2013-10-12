A Wall Street Couple Is Selling Their Connecticut Home With An Indoor Lacrosse Turf For $US10.85 Million

The

Wall Street Journal reportsthat former investment banker Joseph Zimmel and his wife Alison Blood, a former Wall Streeter, are selling their Connecticut compound for $US10.85 million.

They bought the seven-bedroom home features an indoor basketball court, an indoor lacrosse turf, heated pool/hot tub and an indoor movie theatre.

The couple bought the place back in July for $US10.65 million.

However, they only have one child left at home since the others have gone away to school in other states, the report said.

Houlihan Lawrence in Greenwich has the listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.