A Wall Street Couple Is Selling Their Connecticut Home With An Indoor Lacrosse Turf For $US10.85 Million

Julia La Roche
This stone manor compound was built in 2006. Via Houlihan Lawrence

The
Wall Street Journal reportsthat former investment banker Joseph Zimmel and his wife Alison Blood, a former Wall Streeter, are selling their Connecticut compound for $US10.85 million.

They bought the seven-bedroom home features an indoor basketball court, an indoor lacrosse turf, heated pool/hot tub and an indoor movie theatre.

The couple bought the place back in July for $US10.65 million.

However, they only have one child left at home since the others have gone away to school in other states, the report said.

Houlihan Lawrence in Greenwich has the listing.

This stone manor compound was built in 2006. It sits on 2.47 acres.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

Another angle of the house's facade.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The compound features a guest house and pool cabana.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

Here's a shot of the heated pool. There's also a hot tub.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The foyer is beautiful.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

Here's the kitchen. There's a pizza oven and a bonfire pit outside.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The rooms are bright and airy.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

Shown here is the wood-paneled library.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

There's plenty of closet space.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

There are 11.5 bathrooms.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

There's an 18-seat movie theatre in the home.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

There's an indoor turf field with a lacrosse goal. There's also a basketball court.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

The landscaping is stunning, too.

Source: Houlihan Lawrence

