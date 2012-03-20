'21 Jump Street' Bromance Comedy Brings The Laughs—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: screengrab

No luck at the box office this St. Patty’s Day weekend, unless you were a certain TV remake.Thanks to a well-done marketing campaign by Sony, audiences came out to watch funnymen Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum goof around as cops going undercover as high school students.



However, Tatum can’t boast two top box office films this weekend. “The Vow” just missed making the 10 spot by mere thousands.

Overall, it wasn’t a big weekend for new films. Of all new releases, only two new ones made it into the top 10. Nicolas Cage‘s indie flick “Seeking Justice,” which you probably never heard of, in which he takes the law into his own hands to avenge his wife’s brutal attacker was way near the bottom of the list. The film grossed $260,000, depsite January Jones‘ appearance. Granted, the film was only open in 231 theatres.

