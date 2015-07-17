You won't believe how many Mickeys are hidden around Disneyland

Just like every mouse, Mickey is excellent at hide-and-seek.

Google “hidden Mickeys” and you’ll find numerous blogs (even books!) dedicated to uncovering all the secret Mickey heads scattered across Disneyland. In honour of the park’s 60th birthday (June 17th), we found a ton of its hidden Mickeys on Flickr, many of which were snapped by Disneyland superfan and blogger Loren Javier.

Keep scrolling to see where Disneyland hides its Mickeys.

