21 Vintage Photos Of Hawaii From Before It Became A State

AP Images‘Surf Riders’ near Oahu in December 1953.
Hawaii became the 50th U.S. state 54 years ago today, when President Eisenhower signed the Hawaii Admission Act on August 21, 1959.
Today the youngest state is known for its varied cuisine, beautiful state parks, distinct cultural traditions, and thriving tourism industry.
We’ve gathered 21 vintage photos that show Hawaii was beautiful long before it became the nation’s favourite vacation destination.
December 1953 - Hawaiian surf riders Buzzy Trent, Woody Brown and George Downing glide down the advancing front of a 19-foot wave at Makaha, near Waianae, Oahu.
1930 - Tourists peer into mouth of Halemaumau or 'House of Everlasting Fire,' the inner crater of Kilauea, the most active volcano in the world (at the time).
October 1936 - PanAm Airways employees in Hawaii managed to create a full size golf course on the beach at Midway Island, where they play amongst the albatrosses.
1930 - four Japanese tourists pose at the Halekulani Hotel on Waikiki Beach with a native Hawaiian and his long surfboard.
1920 - a Hawaiian Sunrise Soiree. Two couples, one in tails, dance on the beach in the early morning to the sounds of a ukulele.
Early 1900s - Two local men in their raft rest by the beach at Waikiki Bay, showing Diamond Head in the background.
