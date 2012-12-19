21 Money-Saving Gifts For Everyone On Your List

If anyone on your list is a Netflix or Hulu fan, they'll go nuts for MoviePass.

It's only been out a few months, but MoviePass is a new app that lets users see as many movies as they want for a monthly fee ($25 to $40, depending on location). For cinephiles in cities where some theatres charge up to $17 for a 3-D flick, this can mean huge savings over time.

They offer three different gift packages to give subscriptions to friends and family.

Price: $29.99 and up