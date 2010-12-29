21 Excellent Tips For An Amazing And Productive New Year

This is that time of the year when your mind is ruled by the thoughts of the upcoming year and what it might bring for you. You start making plans and resolutions to make the most of the next 365 days.
Most of us fail to achieve even half of our resolutions and goals. If we could be more productive in what we do every day, and understand how to get the most out of our professional and personal lives without stressing ourselves out, I think only then we might come close to achieving the targets we set for ourselves.
In the past 2 years, I have produced a number of articles to help our readers get better at what they do, and enjoy life. In this article, I have decided to revisit those tips, tools and advice to help you have a better year ahead. Read it through, choose what’s relevant to you, and implement it. I’m sure this list has something for every one. So, lets get started!
Setting the right goals at the beginning is important.
Here are some tips to help you do that. If you are not sure what you want, and hence don't know what should be your goals, we've got you covered here too.
Setting goals is the first step.
Tracking your progress towards them is the next, and the more important step. Here are some great ways to do it.
Most of you would have one of your new year's resolutions as getting better at your finances. For the ones in a hurry, we have some five minute finance fixes. I also published a list of excellent web apps for managing your personal finances. That's something you should check out.
Oh, and never make these financial mistakes.
Wish you had more than 24 hours in a day? You wouldn't if you knew how to make the most out of those 24 long hours.
So, improve your time management skills and get started with one of these time management tools.
Start the new year by implementing one of these 50 ideas for a healthy lifestyle.
Also check out this quick 60-second guide to healthier living.
Did this year feel like being a slave to your email?
Well, then make sure that the next year we see you managing your email like an expert.
RSS feeds are a boon but too much of them...a big hassle?
Not if you know how to read them productively. Learn to avoid RSS overload and know how you can use Google Reader productively.
Just can't keep that phone away for a second? Too hooked to it?
It's time you free yourself from its shackles. And learn how to use it productively.
This new year switch to Windows 7 if you haven't yet, and start working productively on your computer.
It's not just about writing articles like this one. It could be writing emails, notes, letters, documents...so, in a sense, each one of you might need to do a good bit of writing next year.
Here's how you can improve your writing and get it done efficiently. And if you are ever short of ideas, here are some tips to get going.
Needless to say, a major chunk of your time next year will be consumed in browsing the web.
Hence these power tips to speed up your web browsing are sure to come in handy.
This huge repository of knowledge is likely to be a site most of you visit every day next year.
So, learning how to get more out of Wikipedia would make sense.
If you aren't on Twitter yet, there's a 99.5% chance that you'll be next year.
And when you are on it, you won't be like any other Twitter newbie. You'd know how to be an expert at using it right from day one. And that applies to searching Twitter too.
As I have mentioned in the past, you can actually use this so called productivity-eater productively. Here are the Facebook productivity tips you need to know. And please, don't have a Facebook profile that jeopardizes your job.
Yes, absolutely. You cannot get consumed by this beast called information. Information is going nowhere and it'll continue to reach you in greater proportions. So, better learn how to deal with it.
Here are some smart ways to beat information overload.
Too many online accounts and passwords? Overwhelmed? Use one of these amazing tools to manage passwords.
Being a web worker myself, I've got a soft corner for all you web workers out there. So, especially for my web worker/freelancer friends, here is some useful advice on staying fit, saving money, managing time, avoiding loneliness and being more disciplined when working from home.
Finally, all the above mentioned tips are meant to make you productive enough to take time out now and then, and have fun.
Don't be Jack, the dull boy. Have fun on these cool sites, get involved in these simple and entertaining activities and just make sure that you live, and not merely exist.
