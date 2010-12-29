21 Excellent Tips For An Amazing And Productive New Year

This is that time of the year when your mind is ruled by the thoughts of the upcoming year and what it might bring for you. You start making plans and resolutions to make the most of the next 365 days.



Most of us fail to achieve even half of our resolutions and goals. If we could be more productive in what we do every day, and understand how to get the most out of our professional and personal lives without stressing ourselves out, I think only then we might come close to achieving the targets we set for ourselves.

In the past 2 years, I have produced a number of articles to help our readers get better at what they do, and enjoy life. In this article, I have decided to revisit those tips, tools and advice to help you have a better year ahead. Read it through, choose what’s relevant to you, and implement it. I’m sure this list has something for every one. So, lets get started!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.