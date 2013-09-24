21 Examples Of Floyd Mayweather Flaunting His Insane Wealth

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the highest-earning athlete in the world.

When all is said and done, he’ll likely earn $US80 million from the Canelo Alvarez fight alone.

Unlike other super-rich athletes like Tiger Woods and Tom Brady, Floyd is not afraid to flaunt his wealth. He posts photos of himself and his money (literally, stacks of money) all the time, and they are unreal.

