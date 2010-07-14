21 Events That Could Jolt The Market At Any Moment

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Other than the imminent onslaught of earnings, the market feels very quiet right now, with economic and political news out of Asia, Europe, and the US seemingly quiet.Even the BP spill seems to be fading from the public.
So what’s next?
We’ve checked out InTrade to find the odds on various events that may or may not happen at some point and give the markets a serious jolt.
In each case there’s a proposition with a two-outcome answer (i.e. will Obama get re-elected?). The contract fluctuates, and the current price represents the possibility that said event will happen.
