21 Eerie Pictures Of Athens' Abandoned International Airport

Located a few miles south of Athens, Greece, the once proud Hellenikon International Airport now lies in ruins.
For six decades, the airport served as the Greek capital’s main hub for commercial air travel. But it’s been defunct since 2001, when it was replaced by Athens International Airport.
But change may be in store for the site, which sits abandoned. Investors are reportedly looking to sink billions of dollars into the site’s redevelopment, which could include a resort complex.
The facility was replaced by the all-new Athens International Airport in the run-up to the 2004 Olympics.
The main hall was designed by famed architect Eero Saarinen, who also designed the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and Dulles International Airport in D.C.
Years later, a pair of Olympic Airways' retired jetliners remain in disrepair on the airport's tarmac.
Greece's development fund announced that the airport and a nearby marina will be transformed into new resort complex.
This redevelopment is expected to generate as much as $US5.5 billion of revenue for the Greek economy.
As part of the $US1.25 billion lease, the investors pledged to invest $US8 billion into the development over the next 15 years.
The investors plan to fill the 2.4-square-mile property with parks, leisure centres, hotels, concert venues and luxury residences.
