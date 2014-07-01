21 Eerie Pictures Of Athens' Abandoned International Airport

Located a few miles south of Athens, Greece, the once proud Hellenikon International Airport now lies in ruins.

For six decades, the airport served as the Greek capital’s main hub for commercial air travel. But it’s been defunct since 2001, when it was replaced by Athens International Airport.

But change may be in store for the site, which sits abandoned. Investors are reportedly looking to sink billions of dollars into the site’s redevelopment, which could include a resort complex.

