21 crazy food items you can get delivered to your couch

Caviar A rib sundae from Straw in San Francisco.

Caviar wants to upgrade your takeout experience.

The food delivery startup was acquired by Square in a deal rumoured to be worth at much as $US90 million in August 2014.

Part of Caviar’s appeal is that it allows customers to order from popular restaurants that don’t usually deliver, like Alta CA in San Francisco and Momofuku in New York.

And many of the meals Caviar delivers are pretty elaborate — like a s’mores pie you can order from Fireman Derek’s Pies in Miami, or a plate of kimcheese fries you can get from Korilla BBQ in New York.

Our friends at Caviar helped us round up some of the craziest meals you can order through their service.

Dishes range from $US3 to about $US25, and delivery fees start at $US1.99. Caviar is now available in 16 cities across the U.S.

The Ringmaster: Straw's Famous Doughnut Burger What it is: Ground beef burger, topped with melted cheddar and jack and served between a house-made glazed doughnut bun. Restaurant: Straw, San Francisco Price: $US15 Frito Pie Melt What it is: Chilli, American cheese, jalapeños, onions, and Fritos between slices of sourdough bread. Restaurant: Ms. Cheezious, Miami Price: $US7 The T-Frank What it is: A hot dog topped with bacon, cream cheese, avocado, and hot sauce. Restaurant: Chicago's Dog House, Chicago Price: $US4.20 Naughty Waffle What it is: A waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, granola, almond butter, and whipped cream. Restaurant: Black Coffee & Waffle Bar, Minneapolis Price: $US7.50 Firecrackers What it is: Three jalapeños stuffed with blue cheese and lamb, then wrapped in beer battered-bacon. Restaurant: The Black Squirrel, Washington, D.C. Price: $US8 S'mores Pie What it is: Toasted marshmallows and chocolate on a graham cracker crust, which can be ordered either as a slice or an entire pie. Restaurant: Fireman Derek's Pies, Miami Price: $US6 The Big One What it is: A milkshake loaded with fudge brownies, Oreos, Cap'n Crunch, graham crackers, M&M's, Reese's peanut butter cups, marshmallows, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Butterfingers, cookie dough, and an entire Twinkie. Restaurant: Twin's Sliders, Los Angeles Price: $US19.95 Canadian Healthcare What it is: A doughnut topped with maple icing, syrup, and a full strip of bacon. Restaurant: Hypnotic Doughnuts, Dallas Price: $US3.50 Cuban Sandwich Spring Rolls What it is: Serrano ham, manchego cheese, and pickles, slathered in yellow mustard mayo and wrapped in a spring roll. Restaurant: Blue Collar, Miami Price: $US9 Bacon Cheeseburger Poutine What it is: Classic Canadian poutine served with bacon, prime ground beef, and cheese sauce. Restaurant: Smoke's Poutinerie, East Bay, San Francisco Price: $US8.99 Rib Sundae What it is: An ice cream sundae made with beer-braised baby back ribs, cole slaw, garlic mashed potatoes, chocolate-java BBQ sauce, and a cherry tomato. Restaurant: Straw, San Francisco Price: $US22 Kimcheese Fries What it is: French fries made with Kimchi and cheese. Restaurant: Korilla BBQ, New York City Price: $US7 Deep-Fried Twinkie What it is: A Twinkie that has been deep fried and garnished with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar. Restaurant: Chicago's Dog House, Chicago Price: $US3 Doughnut Cheesesteak What it is: Beef patty, cheddar cheese, sliced round steak, fried onions served on a bun of toasted glazed doughnut. Waffle fries and a spicy pickle come on the side. Restaurant: PYT, Philadelphia Price: $US16.50 Ramen Burger What it is: Beef patty, arugula, scallions, and a secret shoyu sauce arranged between buns made of ramen noodles. Restaurant: Ramen Burger, New York City Price: $US10 Bacon Cheesecake What it is: A cheesecake garnished with bacon syrup, crumbles, caramel, and a whiskey sauce. Restaurant: The Free Man, Dallas Price: $US8.95 Chilli Fries with the Works What it is: Waffle fries topped with chilli, macaroni and cheese sauce, onions, jalapeños, salsa, and sour cream. Restaurant: Pete's Fremont Fire Pit, Seattle Price: $US8.95 Caramel-Bacon Bao What it is: Applewood-smoked bacon, peanut brittle, dehydrated milk, and chocolate chips wrapped in a fried bao. Restaurant: Bao Nation, Boston Price: $US4 Buttermilk Ranch Seasoned Fried Chicken What it is: Buttermilk fried chicken seasoned with ranch and served with a honey doughnut. Restaurant: Federal Doughnuts, Philadelphia Price: $US9.25 Kimchi Pancake Corndog What it is: A kimchi-flavored, deep-fried corndog served with Korean chilli dipping sauce. Restaurant: Asia Dog, New York City Price: $US6 Frito Pie What it is: Ground beef, pinto beans, lettuce, and cheese stuffed into a bag of Fritos. Restaurant: Chile Pies, San Francisco Price: $US9

