21 Countries That Have Brought Home Only One Olympic Medal

Technically, Kuwait's first medal came in 1992, but the bronze was for taekwondo, which at that time was just a demonstration sport. But eight years later, shooter Fehaid Al Deehani took a bronze in double trap shooting. Kuwait almost didn't have a chance to add to their medal count this year, thanks to a 2010 IOC ruling that the country's athletes would have to compete under the Olympic flag--not the Kuwaiti one--because of political interference. The suspension ended earlier this month after the government pledged to stay out of the Olympic committee.