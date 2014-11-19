21 Head Turning Cars At This Year's LA Auto Show

This the month’s Los Angeles Auto Show will mark the official start of the 2014-15 North American auto show season. Automakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.

Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer showrooms.

The annual show kicks off on November 18th and will run until 30th of the month at the L.A. Convention Center.

