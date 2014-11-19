21 Head Turning Cars At This Year's LA Auto Show

This the month’s Los Angeles Auto Show will mark the official start of the 2014-15 North American auto show season. Automakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.
Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer showrooms.
The annual show kicks off on November 18th and will run until 30th of the month at the L.A. Convention Center.
The Maserati Alfieri debuted to rave reviews earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. The 460 horsepower concept car was built to commemorate the company's 100th anniversary, though we believe a production version could arrive soon.
Another head turning concept is the Nissan Blade Glider -- also one of the coolest names at the show. The Blade Glider is an all-electric concept car based on the revolutionary Nissan-powered Delta Wing race cars that took to the track at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance sports car race.
The Infiniti Q80 Inspiration arrived on the world stage in style at the Paris Motor Show last month and is now making its North American debut. The sleek fastback concept may be a hint at what to expect from the Japanese luxury brand's next flagship sedan.
Audi is another automaker whose rumoured flagship sedan is creating a lot of buzz this month. A leaked photo and teaser video suggest what could be chief designer Marc Lichte's new A9 4-door coupe.
Another designer on the comeback trail in LA is Henrik Fisker, who looks to rebound from a failed attempt to take on Tesla. The man responsible for the gorgeous lines of the Aston Martin DBS and the Fisker Karma will introduce a carbon-fibre-bodied muscle car called the 'Rocket' that he developed in conjunction with Galpin Auto Sports.
Lexus will show off its LF-C2 concept at the show. It's believed the concept will serve as the basis for the convertible version of the RC-Coupe seen here.
BMW is debuting not one, but two ultra-high performance 'Sports Activity Vehicles' at the show -- the X5M ...
In addition to the possible A9 concept, Audi is also showcasing its R8 Competition -- the fastest and most powerful version of the R8 ever built.
Acura will be introducing an updated version of its ILX sports sedan. Let's hope the upgrades allow the ILX to live up to the heritage of the much-missed Integra.
The Americans will also be out in force. Ford will be showing off its new Shelby GT350 in honour of the legendary racer and horsepower guru Carroll Shelby
Although Saleen is best known for making fast Mustangs go faster, the SoCal-based turner will be dazzling the crowds with the Four Sixteen -- a hotrod version of the Tesla Model S.
The most beautiful car in the world will now have all-wheel-drive. Jaguar will introduce the F-Type AWD at the show.
Not to be left behind by its German and Japanese rivals, Cadillac is bringing some extra punch to its ongoing battle with the BMW 3/4 Series in the form of the ATS-V.
Speaking of Germans, Porsche will debut a trio of models at the LA Auto Show. The $263,000 Panamera Exclusive Series will be the most expensive sedan in company history ...
Lincoln will help represent American luxury with the MKX Concept. The luxury SUV will likely evolve into the Lincoln's next generation MKX SUV.
In the realm of extreme luxury, Mercedes-Benz will reintroduce its Maybach brand in the form of the Mercedes-Maybach S600.
And then there's the Bentley Grand Convertible. This Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead fighter will be the grandest drop-top at the show this year.
