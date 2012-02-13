21 CEOs Name Their favourite Books

Jeff Bezos, the founder of the country's largest virtual bookstore and the Kindle device, told Fast Company in 2001 that he typically bought 10 books per month. He listed his favourites as business book Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies by Jim Collins and Jerry Porras and fiction novel The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro.

'If you read The Remains of the Day, which is one of my favourite books, you can't help but come away and think, I just spent 10 hours living an alternate life and I learned something about life and about regret,' Bezos said in a 2009 interview with Newsweek.