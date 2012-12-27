A Crashed Truck Caused A 21-Car Pileup During A Christmas Blizzard

Photo: KOCO Oklahoma City

A two-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma was closed early yesterday morning after a 21-vehicle pileup injured 12 people, KOCO in Oklahoma City reported.At around 3 a.m., a semitrailer jackknifed on a bridge crossing the Oklahoma River, setting off a series of 10 crashes that involved the 21 vehicles, according to the AP.



Winter storms have battered the Midwest, creating slick driving conditions on the interstate.

Officials on the scene, outside Oklahoma City, said there were no critical injuries. The road was reopened around 8:15 a.m., according to KOCO.

Those storms have led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, and are expected to hit the northeast corridor later today.

