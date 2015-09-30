21 Snapchat artists you need to follow now

Screenshot/Snapchat One of Quiamco’s adorable Snaps.

As fun as photo-sharing app Snapchat is to use, there is still one big problem with the app: finding people to follow.

The app is a closed platform, so unless you know a specific person’s username, you’re out of luck.

To help us discover some of the best Snapchatters out there, we went straight to the source and talked to professional Snapchatter Cyrene Quiamco.

In addition to being a popular Snapchat artist herself, Quiamco is also the mastermind behind “The 11th Second,” a website devoted to showcasing top Snapchatters, ranging from comedians to artists.

When it comes to Snapchat, Quiamco is an expert.

“‘The 11th Second’ allows Snapchat creators and fans to connect, add, collaborate and discover,” Quiamco explained of her website. “There is so much awesome content being created daily with Snapchat and I wanted to show off how this community shapes and pushes the boundaries of the app.”

Check out 21 of Quiamco’s favourite Snapchatters.

Georgio.Copter: This Snapchat artist is known for photographing his day to day life and transforming the scenes with tiny, colourful monster drawings. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Miologie: 'My name is Christine Mi and I like to poke my phone,' explains the professional Snapchat artist on her website. Check her out for hilarious combinations of classic art and pop culture. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Source MarkKaye: Radio personality turned Snapchat celeb MarkKaye interviews celebrities and other Snapchatters on his 'Talkin' Snap' show every Monday and Thursday. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Mplatco: Professional Snapchat artist Mike Platco is the 'Van Gogh of Snapchat,' according to Quiamco. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second SalliaSnap: An engineer by day and a Snapchatter by night, Sallia Goldstein is all about combining her two passions: science and Snap. She has a weekly segment called 'SalliaScience,' where she demonstrates experiments. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Shonduras: Follow this skateboard enthusiast and Snapchat artist for high energy snaps often featuring characters from popular cartoons, movies, and video games. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second PixelPersuasion: If you enjoy a good pun, check out this account for Snaps that combine expert doodling and witty word play. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second ChrisCarm: Chris Carmichael posts colourful, comic-book style stories each day. If you miss them, you can also check them out on his Tumblr. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Source TurbanChino: For the latest in pop culture news and celebrity parodies, check out this creative account. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second OperAmericano: Each week this Snap artist hosts 'What's the Tune Tuesday' where followers have to guess what songs she is singing. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Geeohsnap: This Snapchatter's doodles are creative, but a bit sneaky. None of the people in the Norwegian artist's Snaps know they are being photographed. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Taylor.Nikolai: Looking for a chuckle? Follow this account for a daily dose of humour. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second BryanStBryan: This Snapchat account might also make you laugh. Fair warning, his Snaps tend to be a bit risqué. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second StevenBalloons: Boston based balloon artist Steven Paananen shares pictures of his crazy, inflated creations, like a life-sized Cinderella, on his Snapchat account. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Cakes1toDough1: Cat lovers will enjoy these feline-themed Snaps. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Wysamx: 'Snapchat is my way of sharing my perception of the world with a twist of fiction,' Stanley Odestin explains on his website. Check out his awesome selfie with Mike and Sulley from 'Monsters Inc.' Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Source BrandenHarvey: Photographer Branden Harvey has used Snapchat to vlog his adventures everywhere from Uganda to the White House. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Source CarolaEkaman: This Snapchatter will have you seeing spots. The Swedish artist creates her detailed Snapsterpieces using pointillism. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Decalex: Snapchat calligraphy artist Decalex combines beautiful handwriting and humour in his daily Snaps. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second EmGarber: 'I don't always make Snapchats... oh wait, yes I do,' Snapchat artist Evan Garber jokes on his Tumblr. Photo Courtesy of The 11th Second Source

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.