The 21 Best Places To Retire In The World

For retirees hoping to live long and prosper in their golden years, the U.S. may not be the best option, according to the recently released Natixis Global Retirement Index. The humbling report places Western European countries far ahead of the U.S. in areas like health, finances, quality of life, and material well-being.
“The message is clear: You will be called on to finance more of your retirement,” John Hailer, NGAM’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
“Citizens of other industrialized nations can rely on strong social safety nets in old age, at least for now. In the U.S., we encourage workers to plan, save and invest, and promote policies that help them meet their future needs.”
We’ve highlighted the 21 highest ranking countries for retirement, according to the index.
Health: 8.2/10
Finances: 5.9/10
Quality of life: 8.0/10
Rounding out the top 21, Italy scores high in health and overall quality of life, but it is struggling through an economic crisis of its own.
Health: 8.1/10
Finances: 5.6/10
Quality of life: 8.3/10
The U.K. may be in a worse financial state than the U.S. at the moment, but it does post a higher quality of life and was ranked higher for overall health.
Health: 8.1/10
Finances: 6.9/10
Quality of life: 7.4/10
Despite is generally high quality of life and decent health ranking, the U.S. isn't one of the most financially stable places for retirees.
Fixed costs like health care and housing are increasing, and consumers approaching retirement likely saw their nest eggs shrink during the recession.
Health: 7.7/10
Finances: 7.0/10
Quality of life: 7.6/10
You wouldn't move to Slovakia for its balmy summers (they aren't) or mild winters (they're brutal), but expat retirees are often drawn by cheap real estate and a lower cost of living.
Health: 8.3/10
Finances: 6.1/10
Quality of life: 7.1/10
Females can expect to live into their aughts in the Czech Republic, according to the World Health organisation. Men live to 74.
The country dedicates 8 per cent of its GDP to health care spending.
Health: 8.0/10
Finances: 7.2/10
Quality of life: 7.0/10
Slovenia may have a slightly negative accolade to its name (the highest ranking country for suicides in 2009), but overall health in the central European nation.
Bonus: You'd live right next door to No. 21 on this list.
Health: 8.4/10
Finances: 6.7/10
Quality of life: 7.9/10
Japan scores high for health care, primarily because of the success of its own universal health care system. But personal finances aren't quite as up to par with other countries on the list.
Health: 8.3/10
Finances: 6.7/10
Quality of life: 7.9/10
Retiring foodies will love Belgium for its restaurant scene.
The Michelin Guide is packed with Belgium eateries, not to mention its reputation for impeccable beers, chocolates, and yes, those waffles.
Health: 7.8/10
Finances: 7.2/10
Quality of life: 7.9/10
For Americans looking for a slightly better quality of life and, perhaps, a touch of European flare without having to move overseas, Canada could be a nice option.
It scores higher than the U.S. in finances and quality of life.
Health: 7.9/10
Finances: 7.8/10
Quality of life: 7.5/10
Israel is no stranger to retirement rankings. Businessweek named it the 19th best place for retirees in 2009, given its warm climate and widespread use of English.
Just keep an eye on news headlines ---- the Arab-Israeli conflict is still going strong.
Health: 8.1/10
Finances: 7.3/10
Quality of life: 7.5/10
Australia is the highest-ranked non-European country on the list, just missing the top 10.
It's a hotspot for retirees drawn by a mild climate and laid-back atmosphere.
Health: 8.8/10
Finances: 6.5/10
Quality of life: 8.2/10
France's health care system is literally the best in the world ---- just ask the World Health organisation.
Apart from that, there's a reason 79.5 million foreign tourists flocked to the country in 2011 (even more than the U.S.). The culture, scenery and those long summer vacations may give retirees the 'Joie de Vivre' they're looking for.
Health: 8.8/10
Finances: 6.4/10
Quality of life: 8.0/10
Boasting a successful universal health care system, Germany is ranked 20th for life expectancy in the world: 77 years for men and 82 years for women.
Health: 8.3/10
Finances: 6.5/10
Quality of life: 8.3/10
A world-renown bicycling infrastructure isn't all Denmark has going for it.
An international study by Leicester University found the country had the highest life satisfaction in the world.
Health: 8.5/10
Finances: 6.5/10
Quality of life: 8.2/10
The Netherlands may be home to backpacker favourite Amsterdam, but with its mild maritime climate, 20+ national parks, it was also ranked as the 'happiest' country in the world by the OCED in 2011.
Health: 8.2/10
Finances: 7.8/10
Quality of life: 7.8/10
Finland is one of the world's wealthiest nations, but it's also well-known for having one of the highest qualities of life in the world.
Health: 9.0/10
Finances: 6.5/10
Quality of life: 8.3/10
It's no coincidence that No. 5 Austria shares a border with four other countries on this list.
Who wouldn't want to retire with a view of the Swiss Alps?
Health: 8.3/10
Finances: 7.4/10
Quality of life: 8.5/10
Sweden's health care system has long been ranked among the highest in the world, which is something for retirees to consider.
And in his book, The Flight of the Creative Class, U.S. economist Richard Florida ranks it as one of the most creative environments for works in Europe.
Health: 8.5/10
Finances: 8.0/10
Quality of life: 7.8/10
Get used to seeing Western European countries like Luxembourg on this list.
They make up the entire top 10.
Health: 8.4/10
Finances: 8.3/10
Quality of life: 9.2/10
Switzerland has one of the highest qualities of life in the world, but Norwegians are slightly more financially fit.
Health: 8.5/10
Finances: 7.9/10
Quality of life: 8.7/10
Norwegians boast the kind of healthy lifestyle and quality of life Americans would dream of.
The country scored a full two points higher than the U.S. in financial well-being.
