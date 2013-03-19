The 21 Best Places To Retire In The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For retirees hoping to live long and prosper in their golden years, the U.S. may not be the best option, according to the recently released Natixis Global Retirement Index. The humbling report places Western European countries far ahead of the U.S. in areas like health, finances, quality of life, and material well-being.



“The message is clear: You will be called on to finance more of your retirement,” John Hailer, NGAM’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“Citizens of other industrialized nations can rely on strong social safety nets in old age, at least for now. In the U.S., we encourage workers to plan, save and invest, and promote policies that help them meet their future needs.”

We’ve highlighted the 21 highest ranking countries for retirement, according to the index.

