The $209 Trillion Global Financial Market Presented In Two Charts

In a new report, Deutsche Bank Global Strategist Sanjeev Sanyal presents a bunch of charts that put the scope and scale of the global financial markets into perpective.



Here’s a breakdown of the $209 trillion worth of global financial securities based on asset class:

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Here’s the same data, but expressed as a percentage of world GDP:

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Keep in mind, these are estimates that come from various sources and that there may be some double counting.

“We have made every attempt to iron out inconsistencies where possible but problems with definitions and double-counting remain,” writes Sanyal. “Thus, the following numbers should not be treated as gospel truth but as an attempt to grasp the scales of magnitude of the world’s financial markets.”

