Meet The 10 Highest Paid Correctional Officers In New York

Five modern-day Corrections officers at the notorious Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, NY made it to the top 10. 32 got more than $100,000 in pay last year.

Photo: Library of Congress

No wonder the state’s reeling from a billion-dollar deficit.Even while class size in schools inches up, MTA service deteriorates, and states and local governments continue to lay off workers, some public employees are somehow able to bring home a handsome pay package from the state.



Arthur Wolpinsky is the resident historian and photographer at Sing Sing. As a Corrections Officer, he made $136,294.30 in 2010.

Photo: Library of Congress

Lawmakers have pointed out that the Department of Correctional Service Corrections officers’ salaries aren’t usually high, but the devil is in the details. Corrections officers start at just $36,420. After 12 months, that goes up to $43,867, and they enjoy a performance-based raise each year. This is close New York’s average annual pay of $46,664.

So how do 206 of these officers make more than $100,000?

Usually due to under staffing and absences due to injury, there are many opportunities for overtime. In fact, in FY 2008-2009, DOCS spent $87 million on overtime costs. That’s one fifth of all the overtime costs that the state paid for, according to a State Senate investigation. The Senate Task Force on Government Efficiency determined that DOCS could streamline their operation and save the State at least $15 million.

“The Department of Correctional Services has the worst track record in the state when it comes to agency spending on overtime pay. During tough fiscal times, the state cannot afford to write any more blank checks,” said Senator Jeff Klein, the chairman of the Task Force.

Apparently, that didn’t affect these folks. Here are the top 10 highest paid corrections officers in New York State according to our NY state worker salary database.

Officer Position Facility Total Pay 2010 Rehm, Curtis Corr Officer Washington Correctional Facility $146,394.26 Bennett, Ciro D Corr Officer Sing Sing Correctional Facility $144,747.52 Martin, Dennis C Corr Officer Elmira Correctional&Reception centre $140,286.04 Bisaillon Sr, Eric C Corr Officer Coxsackie Correctional Facility $140,241.76 Collymore, Erwin T Corr Officer Sing Sing Correctional Facility $138,515.34 Jenkins, Phillip A Corr Officer Sing Sing Correctional Facility $138,018.33 Wolpinsky, Arthur M Corr Officer Sing Sing Correctional Facility $136,294.30 St Clair, Michael J Corr Officer Sing Sing Correctional Facility $135,123.00 Terry, Peter J Corr Officer Washington Correctional Facility $134,629.16 Pasco, Raymond W Corr Officer Great Meadow Correctional Facility $131,365.79

