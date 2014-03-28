I can finally die in peace.

I just beat 2048, the game I’ve been addicted to all week. It’s seriously been detracting from my work.

The only real strategy you need to know is that you need to keep your highest tile in a corner and keep it there. And ideally, keep all of your big tiles on one rank or file, so that the smaller tiles come in on the other side.

