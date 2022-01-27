Tell us how you plan on celebrating this Lunar New Year

The Year of the Tiger begins on Feb. 1 and sets in motion weeks of international Lunar New Year festivities. a.v.Photography/Getty Images

As the Year of the Tiger approaches, Insider wants to know how your plans for Lunar New Year.

Are you sticking to family traditions or finding new ways to celebrate this year of reunion?

Share your plans with us filing out the Google Form below.

The Year of the Tiger begins on Feb. 1 and sets in motion weeks of international Lunar New Year festivities.

Whether you’re gearing up for a quieter night at home with your family or looking forward to sampling some traditional Lunar New Year fare at local establishments, the holiday is a celebration of reunion.

After two years of canceled events, 2022 marks the first time many people will get to spend time with the people they care about — either virtually or in-person — and a return to some of the commemorations that were postponed because of the pandemic.

As one of the biggest holidays in Asian communities approaches, Insider wants to know: how do you plan on ringing in the Year of the Tiger, which symbolizes strength and bravery?

Are you returning to older, well-established traditions or are you planning on starting some new ones? What element of the holiday are you most looking forward to? And what makes this year’s celebration of Lunar New Year even more special than it might have been in the past?

Whatever corner of the world you may be celebrating from, Lunar New Year not only marks the first full moon of 2022, but an opportunity for reconnecting with the people most important to us.

Help us mark the new beginning by sharing your plans for the holiday by filling out the Google Form below.

