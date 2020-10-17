Volkswagen just unveiled a new smaller, cheaper SUV as it looks to cash in on the SUV and crossover boom — see inside the Taos

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos.

Volkswagen announced a new crossover, the Taos, on Tuesday.

The compact SUV is slightly smaller than the Tiguan and comes in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

VW didn’t announce pricing, and said the SUV will launch in summer 2021 as a 2022 model.

Volkswagen on Tuesday took the wraps off of the new 2022 Taos, the brand’s smallest SUV to date. Slotting below the Tiguan in VW’s lineup, it will take on the likes of the Chevy Trailblazer, Kia Seltos, and Toyota CH-R in the crowded compact-SUV space.

Small SUVs made up nearly one-fourth of new-car sales in 2019, with 4 million of the vehicles rolling off of dealer lots. And Volkswagen, it seems, is intent on attacking the booming segment from every angle.

VW launched the Tiguan back in 2007, and the SUV now ranks as the brand’s best-selling vehicle. VW has sold more than 6 million Tiguans globally, building more than 900,000 of them in 2019 alone. With the Taos, VW’s fifth new SUV in four years, the brand says it’s setting its sights on buyers looking for something a bit smaller and more affordable.

But the new Taos isn’t actually all that different from the Tiguan â€” it’s around nine inches shorter and slightly wider â€” so it doesn’t add all that much to VW’s SUV offerings. Other diminutive crossovers like the Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota CH-R, and Honda HR-V, on the other hand, do a lot more to differentiate themselves from larger SUVs in their brands’ respective lineups.

Still, the Taos will probably sell like hotcakes and may be a solid buy for Volkswagen fans who think the Tiguan is just a smidge bulky. Take a closer look at the new SUV below.

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos — VW’s newest and smallest SUV — is coming soon.

It marks the brand’s fifth new SUV in four years, confirming that VW is going to squeeze every last bit of profit out of compact SUVs while the segment stays hot.

The Taos will compete with other subcompact crossovers like the Kia Seltos, Honda HR-V, Toyota CH-R, and Chevy Trailblazer.

But it doesn’t add all that much to VW’s SUV lineup. Coming in at roughly 176 inches long, it’s only 9.3 inches shorter than its big sibling, the Tiguan.

Here’s how VW explains it: “Dimensionally, Taos sits at the middle of the entry compact SUV space, in contrast to the Tiguan, which sits at the top of the compact SUV space.” So, yeah, they’re pretty darn similar.

The Taos looks very much like a slightly shrunken-down Tiguan and follows the same clean design language as VW’s entire SUV lineup.

It comes with a 1.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 158 horsepower, according to VW.

Notably, VW isn’t offering any hybrid engine options, perhaps to make room for the all-electric iD.4 coming next year.

Customers can opt for front-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic, or all-wheel drive with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

There are three trim levels: S, SE, and SEL.

As you’d expect from any new car, the Taos comes packed with tech features, including a digital dashboard, VW’s latest infotainment system, and an eight-inch display.

Upper trims will have 10-colour ambient lighting. Other optional features include larger 19-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

When it comes to driver-assistance tech, customers can opt for features like forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist — all common capabilities.

VW will build the Taos at its Puebla, Mexico factory, and plans to launch the SUV in the summer of 2021.

VW hasn’t announced pricing yet, but it will likely cost slightly less than the Tiguan, which starts at around $US25,000.

