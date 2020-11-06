Volkswagen unveiled a new version of its $40,000 high-performance Golf hatchback with 315 horsepower and a drift mode

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

Volkswagen released the details of its new 2022 Golf R on Tuesday.

The Golf R is the highest-performance version of VW’s long-running Golf hatchback, and VW says the 2022 model will be the most powerful one yet.

The new Golf R has 315 horsepower, 310 lb-ft of torque, a new all-wheel-drive system, and tech updates.

It will go on sale in the US in late 2021, and VW has not yet said what it will cost.

Volkswagen may be hopping on the SUV bandwagon by aggressively expanding its range of crossovers, but that doesn’t mean it’s leaving behind all the models VW enthusiasts hold dear.

Yes, although VW reportedly axed its Golf hatchback in the US while introducing a new compact crossover called the Taos, the beloved high-performance Golf GTI and Golf R models are here to stay, for the time being at least.

The carmaker on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 Golf R, promising it to be the most powerful production Golf yet. For 2022, the Golf R gets bumps in both horsepower and torque, along with a new “Drift” mode and all-wheel-drive system.

Plus, even as sales of stick-shift cars dwindle, the 2022 Golf R will be available with a six-speed manual. Although Volkswagen recognises an increased appetite for small SUVs among US drivers, it clearly still sees a market for the enthusiast-oriented hot hatchbacks it’s spent decades perfecting.

Take a closer look at the updated 2022 Golf R â€” inside and out â€” below:

The new Golf R, based on the eighth-generation Golf, promises 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful production Golf ever.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder, and buyers can choose a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

VW claims the new Golf R can hit 62 mph in just 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

It comes standard with a new all-wheel-drive system that can adjust the power sent to each rear wheel. That helps the car tackle sharp turns and improves overall handling, according to VW.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

Thanks to that new AWD system and a “Vehicle Dynamics Manager” that toggles stability control and damping, VW was able to introduce a new Drift mode. The company stresses it’s for track use only.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

Inside, the Golf R gets leather seats, along with tech updates like a configurable digital gauge cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

It also has carbon-fibre accenting and a steering wheel with haptic-touch controls that’s also found on other eighth-generation Golf trims.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

On the outside, it’s distinguished from the standard Golf by its sportier look that includes a front diffuser, larger air intakes, blue brake callipers, side skirts, and twin exhausts.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

VW didn’t release pricing details, but the 2022 Golf R should start just north of $US40,000 when it hits showrooms in late 2021.

Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Golf R.

