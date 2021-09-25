The 24 movies with the biggest Oscar buzz – from ‘Spencer’ to ‘House of Gucci’

Following his Oscar-nomination for 2017’s “First Reformed,” Paul Schrader is vying for another with this perfectly-made look at a poker player (Oscar Isaac) who is forced to confront his disturbing past.
“CODA” (In theaters and on Apple TV+)
Sian Heder’s movie has been wowing audiences since it swept the major awards at the Sundance Film Festival, winning the Audience Award, the Grand Jury Prize, and best directing. That’s the first time a film has ever done that.
We follow Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing person in a deaf family, who finds herself torn between pursuing a career in music and helping her family’s struggling fishing business.
“Cry Macho” (In theaters and on HBO Max)
Never count Clint Eastwood out when it comes to the Oscars.
In his latest, he plays a grizzled one-time rodeo star who helps a young man get away from his alcoholic mother.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (In theaters)
Jessica Chastain delivers an Oscar-worthy performance playing Tammy Faye Bakker. We watch her rise and fall story as she and husband Jim Bakker become the biggest televangelists in the world only to lose it all.
“Luca” (On Disney+)
Pixar’s beautiful movie about two sea monsters who decide to venture to the surface and visit a small Italian seaside town is deserving of Oscar attention.
“The Mitchells vs The Machines” (On Netflix)
Netflix’s animated movie from the creators of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” isn’t just one of the most beautifully animated movies you will ever see but with its touching story about family it is also one of the best of the year.
“The Last Duel” (October 15)
Ridley Scott directs this medieval tale starring Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver.
Scott has a winning record with historical dramas, taking home best picture for 2000’s “Gladiator,” so it will be interesting if he can grab voters again.
“Dune” (October 22 in theaters and HBO Max)
The epic that director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario,” “Blade Runner 2049”) has been waiting his whole life to make could deliver him an Oscar nomination.
The beloved Frank Herbert sci-fi tale that stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem could also find Oscar glory in the technical categories.
“The French Dispatch” (October 22)
Wes Anderson brings together the talents of Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Christoph Waltz, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand and many more in this look at an American newspaper based out of a French city.
“Passing” (October 27 in theaters, November 10 on Netflix)
Rebecca Hall delivers an impressive directorial debut in which we follow two mixed-race friends (played by Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson) as they navigate their lives in 1920 New York.
“Last Night in Soho” (October 29)
Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) delves into the dark side of storytelling with his latest movie that focuses on an aspiring fashion designer (“Jojo Rabbit” star Thomasin McKenzie) who believes she is somehow able to connect with the life of a glamorous singer (Anya Taylor-Joy) from the 1960s.
“Spencer” (November 5)
Kristen Stewart is gaining high acclaim and is destined for a best actress Oscar nomination playing Princess Diana on the verge of ending her relationship with Prince Charles.
“Belfast” (November 12)
Kenneth Branagh writes and directs this intimate look at a young boy’s life living in Belfast during the tumultuous late 1960s.
This is the kind of movie Oscar voters eat up. And it has recently received a jolt as the movie won the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, which historically leads to a best picture nomination (and a lot of times a best picture win).
“Bruised” (November 17 in theaters, November 24 on Netflix)
For Halle Berry’s directorial debut she plays an MMA fighter who hopes to find redemption inside the cage and build a life outside it with the son she gave up as an infant.
Expect Netflix to push this one out for Oscar consideration for Berry both in the director and best actress categories.
“The Power of the Dog” (November 17 in theaters, December 1 on Netflix)
Netflix is hoping this Western will get it the best picture Oscar it’s been seeking for years.
Directed by Jane Campion (“The Piano,” “Top of the Lake”), we follow an intimidating rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) who opens himself up to love when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home his new wife (Kirsten Dunst).
Things are working well so far for Netflix — the movie won the acclaimed Silver Lion for best directing at this year’s Venice International Film Festival and the performances by Cumberbatch and Dunst are building buzz.
“King Richard” (November 19 in theaters and HBO Max)
Will Smith is hoping this role as the driven father of Venus and Serena Williams will finally get him that Oscar win.
“House of Gucci” (November 24)
Here’s that other Ridley Scott movie you may have heard about.
Lady Gaga might be on track for another Oscar nomination as she plays Patrizia Reggiani, who after marrying Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and entering into the fashion empire finds herself in the middle of its dysfunctional family dynamic. And then tries to destroy it.
The movie also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.
“Don’t Look Up” (December 10 in theaters, December 24 on Netflix)
Adam McKay (“The Big Short,” “Vice”) has collected an all-star cast for this look at two astronomers who try to warn the world that a comet is on its way to destroy the planet.
Along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence who play the astronomers, the cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Melanie Lynskey, and Mark Rylance.
“West Side Story” (December 10)
Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner (“Munich,” “Lincoln”) team up to adapt the classic musical.
“The Lost Daughter” (December 17 in theaters / December 31 on Netflix)
The movie stars Olivia Colman as a woman on her summer holiday who suddenly begins to battle memories from her past.
The movie also stars Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ed Harris.
“Parallel Mothers” (December 24)
Pedro Almodóvar’s latest movie once again showcases the talents of his muse, Penélope Cruz. Here we follow two mothers (one of them played by Cruz) who give birth on the same day.
Cruz has already won the best actress award at the Venice International Film Festival for her performance.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (December 25 in theaters, January 14 on Apple TV+)
Joel Cohen adapts the legendary Shakespeare play with Daniel Washington playing Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth.
“C’mon C’mon” (TBD)
Mike Mills (“Beginners,” “20th Century Women”) delivers another tender family story, this time focusing on a man (Joaquin Phoenix) who goes on a cross-country trip with his nephew.
“Red Rocket” (TBD)
Simon Rex, Oscar nominee? It’s possible. The former MTV VJ has teamed with director Sean Baker (“The Florida Project”) for this dramedy about a washed-up porn star (Rex) who returns back to his hometown.