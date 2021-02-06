Nissan just revamped its Pathfinder SUV for the first time since 2012 with bolder, angrier looks — see more

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder marks the fifth generation of the automaker’s popular SUV.

It replaces the fourth-generation Pathfinder that was introduced in 2012.

No pricing was announced at this time, but it should cost around $US32,000.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The fourth-generation Nissan Pathfinder has been around since 2012. But for the 2022 model year, we’ll finally get the all-new, completely redesigned fifth generation.

The first Pathfinder was introduced in the 1980s as a rad two-door, body-on-frame SUV. But for its fourth generation, Nissan changed that formula to a front-wheel drive crossover for families. It ruffled some feathers.

The all-new, fifth-gen Pathfinder is still front-wheel drive (though four-wheel drive is an available option). A new design and more technology are offered, according to a press release.

No pricing was announced at this time, but to give you an idea, the current Pathfinder is priced from $US31,980. The 2022 Pathfinder will likely cost slightly more and goes on sale this summer.

Read on to learn more.

The 2022 Pathfinder is the fifth generation of Nissan’s popular SUV.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

It will replace the fourth-generation Pathfinder, which was introduced in 2012 for the 2013 model year.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

Source: Insider

The new Pathfinder wears what Nissan calls “bold, rugged all-new design.”

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

Source: Nissan

It will offer either front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

It comes in 14 different colour combinations.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

It uses a 3.5-litre V6 that’s good for a claimed 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque, as well as a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

The nine-inch centre touchscreen is an optional extra.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard on all Pathfinder trims.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

There’s also ProPilot Assist, Nissan’s advanced adaptive cruise control, as part of the Platinum trim.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

Trim levels include S, SV, SL, and Platinum. SV Premium and SL Premium are your two package options.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

Nissan didn’t announce pricing for the 2022 Pathfinder, but the current one starts at $US31,980. The SUVs will go on sale this summer.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.