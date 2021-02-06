The Nissan Frontier pickup just got its first full redesign since 2004 with loads of new tech — check it out

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

This third-generation Nissan Frontier replaces the second generation that was introduced in 2004.

Nissan replaced the truck’s V8 with a 310-horsepower V6 in 2020. The new Frontier carries that over.

No pricing was announced at this time, but sales will start in the summer.

There’s no doubt the Nissan Frontier midsize pickup was getting long in the tooth, which means it’s time for a new truck with a whole new face.

This is the 2022 Nissan Frontier that the automaker officially unveiled on Thursday, complete with a new front fascia that’s now more modern and aggressive. Other things will be familiar, though: The truck uses a 3.8-litre, 310-horsepower V6, just like the one that debuted last year in the outgoing Frontier.

But to keep with the times â€” and with the competition from Ford, Toyota, Jeep, and Chevrolet â€” Nissan really packed on the tech. No pricing as announced at this time, but you can expect the new Frontier to go on sale this summer.

The third-generation 2022 Nissan Frontier marks the first all-new Frontier since the second generation debuted in 2004 for the 2005 model year.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

You can see the evolution of Nissan’s midsize trucks here.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

The new Frontier is immediately recognisable because of its completely redesigned front.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

It’s available in a bunch of different combinations that include two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, a standard bed, and a long bed.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

The truck’s towing capacity is an estimated 6,720 pounds.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

A new 3.8-litre V6 debuted in the 2020 Frontier, replacing the old V8.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

That carries over to the new truck, producing a claimed 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

That engine is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

Frontier Pro-4X models come equipped with off-road shocks, underbody skid plates, and an electronic locking differential.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

Nissan also says there’s more tech than ever in the new Frontier.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

The nine-inch touchscreen dominates the interior.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard features.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

There’s also wireless phone charging, wifi, USB ports, 360-degree cameras, and a suite of advanced driver safety features.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

The centre console has four litres of storage space.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

Rear passengers have a bench seat.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

No pricing was announced at this time, though the current Frontier starts at $US27,090. You can expect the new Frontier to hit dealerships this summer.

Nissan 2022 Nissan Frontier.

