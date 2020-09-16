Hyundai's most popular model just got a revolutionary redesign, setting it apart from every other SUV

Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the all-new, fourth generation of the automaker’s best-selling vehicle.

Inside, it’s spacious and airy, with dual-stacked touchscreens.

The new Tucson will be available in the US in the first half of next year. No pricing was announced at this time.

On the heels of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson‘s shadowy teaser from earlier this month, Hyundai’s finally shown us the real thing. This is the fourth-generation Tucson, filled with tech and sporting an airy-looking interior.

On Monday, the automaker unveiled the latest version of its globally best-selling model and its most popular SUV in the US. The “jewel-like” front grille we heard about is described in a bit more detail now that we can see it with the lights on: It’s made up of “half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille” and are “only revealed when illuminated.” Neat!

It’s the same story from the back: the new Tucson has full-width tail lights that have half-hidden triangles on them that you can only see when they’re lit. These design elements make the Tucson unlike all of the other cars in the saturated SUV market.

Engine options include a 2.5-litre four-cylinder, good for a claimed 187 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. It’s hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Then there’s the 1.6-litre, turbocharged hybrid or plug-in hybrid option. That engine makes a claimed 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque combined. A sportier N Line performance version of the new Tucson will be announced at a later date.

The Tucson will also have all-wheel drive. Previous versions of it had eco, comfort, smart, and sport driving modes. The newest version has mud, sand, and snow conditions added in certain markets.

Inside, the Tucson appears quite spacious indeed. The dashboard is kept low relative to the window line, which will hopefully improve visibility. Similar to Mercedes-Benz, the interior will now come with 64 different colours of ambient lighting that have 10 levels of adjustable brightness.

There are two stacked 10.25-inch full touch screens that house controls for the navigation system, infotainment, and climate. If you’re someone who likes buttons, this might not be the interior for you. Hyundai even made it a point to say that the screens are “exempt of hard buttons.”

There’s also a feature called Car-to-Home, which lets you control your smart home appliances from the car. Hyundai said with Car-to-Home, you can turn on the air conditioner at home before you get there, for example.

There’s also a full suite of safety features that include forward collision-avoidance assist, pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot view monitor, surround-view monitor, and reverse parking collision-avoidance assist.

And, as mentioned previously, the 2022 Tucson will be available in two different-length wheelbases, depending on the market.

The car is for sale already in Korea as a 2021 model. In the US, it will be available in the first half of 2021 as a 2022 model. No pricing was announced at this time.

