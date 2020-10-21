The 14 coolest features of the $113,000 2022 Hummer EV 'Edition 1' — GMC's all-electric 'super truck' coming next year

- GMC revealed its long-awaited Hummer EV electric truck on Tuesday.
- To start, it will only be available in the “Edition 1” trim, which comes packed with cool features like air-ride suspension, underbody cameras, and a six-way tailgate.
- The Edition 1 starts at $US112,595 and production will start in fall 2021.
GMC just unveiled its hotly anticipated 2022 Hummer EV, and the new all-electric pickup sports a vast array of cool and useful features.
The brand bills its first battery-powered truck as a techy, high-performance off-roader, and gave the model plenty of interesting capabilities to back up that promise. The launch-edition “Edition 1” version comes with all the bells and whistles, including four-wheel steering, underbody cameras, adaptive air suspension, and steel underbody armour, to name a few features.
Plus, the truck comes with a six-way tailgate, a transparent removable roof, and a frunk. As far as performance goes, the Edition 1 boasts a three-motor powertrain that puts out 1,000 horsepower, according to GMC.
Check out all the coolest features of the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 â€” which hits the market next fall for $US112,595 â€” below.
General Motors has, at long last, unveiled its first all-electric pickup — the 2022 GMC Hummer EV.
The first trim available will be the ‘Edition 1’ package, which comes fully loaded with cool features that will be optional on other models.
The Edition 1 sports a ton of features that should make it a strong off roader to compete with other luxury 4x4s.
For instance, it has a four-wheel-steering feature that lets the vehicle drive diagonally in a move GMC calls a “crab walk.”
It comes with steel underbody armour to protect the EV’s battery pack and other vulnerable areas when driving over rocks and ruts.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 boasts front and rear underbody cameras to help drivers tackle challenging terrain and choose the best path over obstacles.
GMC says the cameras will withstand damage on the trail and have a cleaning function. The “Ultra Vision” system can provide up to 18 camera angles.
The Hummer EV rides on adaptive air suspension and has an optional feature called “extract mode,” which raises the suspension by six inches on demand.
GMC says that helps the truck drive through water or over boulders.
Through the EV’s multiple screens, drivers can check things like torque output, pitch and roll angles, and tire pressure.
Drivers can select between multiple drive modes for different conditions.
They can choose how much torque to send to the front and rear axles, or choose a “terrain mode,” which bumps up the truck’s ride height by 2 inches.
The pickup also boasts plenty of cool features that have nothing to do with off-roading.
The Edition 1 model gets three motors for a total of 1,000 horsepower, as estimated by GM.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 comes standard with a six-position MultiPro tailgate, which is also found on other GMC trucks.
It also comes with a transparent roof made of removable panels that can stow away in the truck’s frunk.
Oh, and it has a frunk.
With the removable roof, GMC takes aim at similar functions available on the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Gladiator.
There’s also a power rear window and a power tonneau cover.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 goes into production next fall and carries a starting MSRP of $US112,595.
