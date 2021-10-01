Meet 2021’s rising stars of Wall Street

From left: Julia Jaskolska of CalPERS, Christopher Oglesby of Bank of America, Connie Lee of Tiger Global, and Lalit Gurnani of Goldman Sachs. CalPERS; Bank of America; Tiger Global Management; Goldman Sachs; Samantha Lee/Insider

From shaking up investing at the largest US pension system to deploying make-or-break capital to struggling airlines and municipal governments, these 25 people stood out as the future of finance.

Selecting the final list wasn’t easy. We received hundreds of nominations from bosses, colleagues, recruiters, and others working in the finance industry. We asked that nominees be 35 or under, based in the US, and stand out from their peers. Editors made the final decisions.

Insider talked to these rising stars, from leading firms like Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, and Tiger Global, to reflect on their successes, challenges, and best career advice.