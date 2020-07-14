Subaru updated its popular Crosstrek a new front end and new engine options for 2021 — see all the upgrades

Subaru

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek starts at $US22,245, which is only $US100 more than the 2020 model.

There are mild design updates to the front end.

The upper Limited and Sport trims now get the more powerful, 2.5-litre four-cylinder boxer engine.

The 2021 Crosstreks will be available at dealerships later this summer.

For its 2021 model year, the popular Subaru Crosstrek gets a mild design refresh, a new engine option, and a new starting price. But its base price shakes out to only $US100 more than the 2020 Crosstrek’s base price.

As Subaru’s third best-selling car, the Crosstrek is important. It’s the lifted hatchback that people who don’t want a full-blown SUV tend to buy. For the 2021 model year, the Crosstrek has a redesigned front bumper, new fog light insert covers, and a trim-specific new front grille, according to a company press release.

The lower Base and Premium trims still use the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine that produces a claimed 152 horsepower and 145 pounds-feet of torque.

The higher 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited trims use the new-to-them 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine that debuted in the 2019 Forester. That engine produces a claimed 182 horsepower and 176 pounds-feet of torque. Subaru says that, to date, the 2021 Crosstrek Sport is the most powerful and fun-to-drive Crosstrek there is.

Subaru also says the new Crosstrek starts at $US22,245, which is apparently only a $US100 increase from last year’s model.

Seeing as the Crosstrek sold 131,152 units in 2019 – behind the Outback’s 181,178 and the Forester’s 180,179 units sold – it would be in Subaru’s best financial interests to keep buyers enticed with a reasonable price into the 2021 model year. Compared with the new Crosstrek’s $US22,245 starting price, the Honda HR-V starts at $US20,920 and the Chevrolet Trax starts at $US21,300.

The 2021 Crosstreks will be available at dealerships later this summer. Keep scrolling to see the new Crosstrek Limited and Sport trims.

The upper-trim 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited and Sport both come with a redesigned front bumper and trim-specific new front grilles.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

This is what the 2020 Crosstrek looks like, in case you needed a reminder.

Subaru

They both also have the new-to-them 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

It’s good for a claimed 182 horsepower and 176 pounds-feet of torque.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

Both are paired with Subaru’s CVT transmission.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

They have an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 29 combined MPG.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

The Limited is the top-tier Crosstrek trim.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

It comes exclusively with 18-inch black alloy wheels.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

Inside, it has black or grey leather with orange contrast stitching.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

And an optional power moonroof.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited.

The 2021 Crosstrek Sport is supposedly the most fun one of the lineup.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

Its all-wheel-drive includes modes for snort, dirt, deep snow, and mud conditions.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

The Sport has specific wheel arch moldings.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

And 17-inch alloy wheels finished in dark grey.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

Inside, it has yellow contrast stitching.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

There are also faux carbon-fibre accent trims.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

You can choose from seven exterior colours for the Sport.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

They include new shades like Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

Base trim pricing — the Crosstrek with a six-speed manual — starts at $US22,245.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

Subaru says this is just $US100 more than the base trim pricing of the 2020 model.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

The Limited starts at $US27,995. The Sport starts at $US26,495.

Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport.

