Subaru updated its popular Crosstrek a new front end and new engine options for 2021 — see all the upgrades

- The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek starts at $US22,245, which is only $US100 more than the 2020 model.
- There are mild design updates to the front end.
- The upper Limited and Sport trims now get the more powerful, 2.5-litre four-cylinder boxer engine.
- The 2021 Crosstreks will be available at dealerships later this summer.
For its 2021 model year, the popular Subaru Crosstrek gets a mild design refresh, a new engine option, and a new starting price. But its base price shakes out to only $US100 more than the 2020 Crosstrek’s base price.
As Subaru’s third best-selling car, the Crosstrek is important. It’s the lifted hatchback that people who don’t want a full-blown SUV tend to buy. For the 2021 model year, the Crosstrek has a redesigned front bumper, new fog light insert covers, and a trim-specific new front grille, according to a company press release.
The lower Base and Premium trims still use the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine that produces a claimed 152 horsepower and 145 pounds-feet of torque.
The higher 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited trims use the new-to-them 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine that debuted in the 2019 Forester. That engine produces a claimed 182 horsepower and 176 pounds-feet of torque. Subaru says that, to date, the 2021 Crosstrek Sport is the most powerful and fun-to-drive Crosstrek there is.
Subaru also says the new Crosstrek starts at $US22,245, which is apparently only a $US100 increase from last year’s model.
Seeing as the Crosstrek sold 131,152 units in 2019 – behind the Outback’s 181,178 and the Forester’s 180,179 units sold – it would be in Subaru’s best financial interests to keep buyers enticed with a reasonable price into the 2021 model year. Compared with the new Crosstrek’s $US22,245 starting price, the Honda HR-V starts at $US20,920 and the Chevrolet Trax starts at $US21,300.
The 2021 Crosstreks will be available at dealerships later this summer. Keep scrolling to see the new Crosstrek Limited and Sport trims.
The upper-trim 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited and Sport both come with a redesigned front bumper and trim-specific new front grilles.
This is what the 2020 Crosstrek looks like, in case you needed a reminder.
They both also have the new-to-them 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer engine.
It’s good for a claimed 182 horsepower and 176 pounds-feet of torque.
Both are paired with Subaru’s CVT transmission.
They have an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 29 combined MPG.
The Limited is the top-tier Crosstrek trim.
It comes exclusively with 18-inch black alloy wheels.
Inside, it has black or grey leather with orange contrast stitching.
And an optional power moonroof.
The 2021 Crosstrek Sport is supposedly the most fun one of the lineup.
Its all-wheel-drive includes modes for snort, dirt, deep snow, and mud conditions.
The Sport has specific wheel arch moldings.
And 17-inch alloy wheels finished in dark grey.
Inside, it has yellow contrast stitching.
There are also faux carbon-fibre accent trims.
You can choose from seven exterior colours for the Sport.
They include new shades like Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl.
The 2021 Crosstreks will be available at dealerships later this summer.
Base trim pricing — the Crosstrek with a six-speed manual — starts at $US22,245.
Subaru says this is just $US100 more than the base trim pricing of the 2020 model.
The Limited starts at $US27,995. The Sport starts at $US26,495.
