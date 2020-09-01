The Rolls-Royce Ghost just got its first full revamp in 10 years — check out the $300,000 car's most opulent form yet

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost marks the second generation of the car, whose current model starts at about $US300,000.

It looks similar from the outside to the outgoing Ghost, but it has a slightly bigger engine and rides on a new platform.

Rolls-Royce did not announce pricing or availability at this time.

The all-new, second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost is here. Visually, it looks very similar to the outgoing model. But what’s changed really lies beneath the surface.

Introduced in 2009, the Ghost was meant to be the smaller and more attainable (hah) Rolls-Royce model – less expensive than the bigger Phantom. It’s undergone some changes since then, including a 2014 refresh and a move to an aluminium space-frame platform that was announced in 2016.

But Rolls-Royce said in creating new Ghost, the only things it carried over were its Spirit of Ecstasy emblem and famous umbrellas. There’s still a twin-turbocharged V12 engine, but it now has a displacement of 6.75 litres instead of 6.6. Power comes to a claimed 563 brake horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, Rolls-Royce said, with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering.

Rolls-Royce didn’t mention how much the new Ghost will cost or when it will be available, but the current car starts at about $US300,000. Keep scrolling to learn more about it – and also to see the lovely interior, as Rolls-Royce models always have.

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost marks the car’s second generation.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Visually, it doesn’t look terribly different from the outgoing Ghost.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost (left) versus the 2014 refresh.

But this will mark the first time that the famed Spirit of Ecstasy isn’t surrounded by panel lines, but instead “sits within her own ‘lake’ of bonnet.”

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

There’s a 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 beneath the hood, or “bonnet,” as it’s called in England.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

It makes a claimed 563 brake horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

There’s also all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, which should make the Ghost feel much smaller than it is when you drive it.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The new Ghost also rides on Rolls-Royce’s new aluminium space-frame platform that’s found in the current Phantom and Cullinan.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The suspension system was completely redesigned to improve upon the famed Magic Carpet Ride quality.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

But as with all Rolls-Royce models, the inside is where it shines.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Only the best quality leathers, woods, and metals were used in the interior, Rolls-Royce said.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

You wouldn’t want to put your shoes on this.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The “Illuminated Fascia” has the “Ghost” name surrounded by more than 850 “stars,” which are generated from 152 LEDs that are mounted above and beneath the fascia.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

No, it’s not a screen.

That fascia is similar to the iconic starlight headliner, which transforms the ceiling into a starry night sky.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Open-pore wood is available.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

This is a car you want to be driven around in instead of driving yourself.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

But if you do opt to drive it, you’d still be surrounded by a cocoon of luxury.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Rolls-Royce did not announce pricing for the new Ghost at this time, but the current car starts at about $US300,000. Expect to pay a pretty penny for all this opulence.

Rolls-Royce The new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

