Nissan just revamped its best-selling car, giving it updated looks and more technology than ever — check out the new Nissan Rogue

- Nissan’s best-selling car just got a makeover, along with more power and technology than ever before.
- The 2021 Nissan Rogue will be available with a whole suite of Nissan’s semi-automated functions, as well as driver-safety technologies.
- No official pricing was announced at this time.
- The all-new Rogue will go on sale in the fall.
The best-selling car in Nissan’s entire US lineup is the Rogue. Considering the popularity of SUVs and crossovers, this should come as a surprise to absolutely no one – so it’s an important car for Nissan to get right. The 2021 Rogue will now face that test, with a complete makeover and more onboard tech than ever.
Nissan seems to be really leaning into the tech aspect for the Rogue; it comes with ProPilot Assist – Nissan’s advanced, semi-automated, driver-assistance safety technology – and there’s also something called Nissan Safety Shield 360. That comes as a standard feature.
Nissan Safety Shield 360, according to Nissan, includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, and rear automatic braking.
The 2021 Rogues will come standard with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and 181 horsepower, which is 11 horsepower more than the outgoing model. Torque has similarly been increased to 181 pound-feet, an increase of 6 pound-feet over the last Rogue.
The 2021 Nissan Rogue is here with more tech and power than ever.
It wears the V-shaped Nissan corporate front fascia.
But now there are new, multi-level LED headlights.
It comes in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.
The interior is described as a “family hub” where all passengers can be comfortable and utilise the car’s features.
There’s also a 10.8-inch head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a giant, nine-inch touchscreen.
This “butterfly” opening front centre console, for example, is accessible to the second row.
The new Rogue is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible.
Heated front and rear seats are available.
The “floating” centre console means that you can store things beneath the shifter.
The new Rogue is 1.5 inches shorter and 0.2 inches lower than the outgoing Rogue.
For the first time ever, the Rogue will also offer five two-tone paint combinations.
It comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360.
Technologies there include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, and rear automatic braking.
The Rogue also has the option for ProPilot Assist, Nissan’s semi-automated, driver-assistance safety technology.
ProPilot Assist uses both steering assist and adaptive cruise control to control braking, steering, and acceleration in heavy traffic and open highways.
The new Rogue also gets a very slight power bump over the outgoing model.
The 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine makes 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.
The AWD models have five drive modes: off-road, snow, standard, eco, and sport.
Nissan didn’t announce official pricing at this time.
But the 2021 Rogue will be on sale at Nissan dealerships in fall 2020.
