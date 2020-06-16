Nissan just revamped its best-selling car, giving it updated looks and more technology than ever — check out the new Nissan Rogue

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Nissan’s best-selling car just got a makeover, along with more power and technology than ever before.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue will be available with a whole suite of Nissan’s semi-automated functions, as well as driver-safety technologies.

No official pricing was announced at this time.

The all-new Rogue will go on sale in the fall.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The best-selling car in Nissan’s entire US lineup is the Rogue. Considering the popularity of SUVs and crossovers, this should come as a surprise to absolutely no one – so it’s an important car for Nissan to get right. The 2021 Rogue will now face that test, with a complete makeover and more onboard tech than ever.

Nissan seems to be really leaning into the tech aspect for the Rogue; it comes with ProPilot Assist – Nissan’s advanced, semi-automated, driver-assistance safety technology – and there’s also something called Nissan Safety Shield 360. That comes as a standard feature.

Nissan Safety Shield 360, according to Nissan, includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, and rear automatic braking.

The 2021 Rogues will come standard with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and 181 horsepower, which is 11 horsepower more than the outgoing model. Torque has similarly been increased to 181 pound-feet, an increase of 6 pound-feet over the last Rogue.

Keep scrolling to learn more.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue is here with more tech and power than ever.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

It wears the V-shaped Nissan corporate front fascia.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

But now there are new, multi-level LED headlights.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

It comes in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The interior is described as a “family hub” where all passengers can be comfortable and utilise the car’s features.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

There’s also a 10.8-inch head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a giant, nine-inch touchscreen.

This “butterfly” opening front centre console, for example, is accessible to the second row.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The new Rogue is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Heated front and rear seats are available.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The “floating” centre console means that you can store things beneath the shifter.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The new Rogue is 1.5 inches shorter and 0.2 inches lower than the outgoing Rogue.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

For the first time ever, the Rogue will also offer five two-tone paint combinations.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

It comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Technologies there include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane-departure warning, high-beam assist, and rear automatic braking.

The Rogue also has the option for ProPilot Assist, Nissan’s semi-automated, driver-assistance safety technology.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

ProPilot Assist uses both steering assist and adaptive cruise control to control braking, steering, and acceleration in heavy traffic and open highways.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The new Rogue also gets a very slight power bump over the outgoing model.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine makes 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The AWD models have five drive modes: off-road, snow, standard, eco, and sport.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Nissan didn’t announce official pricing at this time.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

But the 2021 Rogue will be on sale at Nissan dealerships in fall 2020.

Nissan 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.