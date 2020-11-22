Mercedes just unveiled the latest version of its most opulent sedan: a $175,000-plus chariot complete with 5 screens and massaging seats

Mercedes-Benz. 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class – the latest generation of the company’s most luxurious sedan – is here.

It hits the market in mid-2021 with a starting price in the neighbourhood of $US200,000.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 is built for the chauffeured, and comes crammed with ultra-luxurious appointments like massaging seats, a 64-colour ambient-lighting system, and electronic doors that open with the push of a button.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For some people, the $US100,000-and-up Mercedes-Benz S-Class just isn’t expensive or luxurious enough. For them, there’s the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a lavish land yacht that starts in the neighbourhood of $US175,000 and is aimed at buyers who have chauffeurs to whisk them around town.

Mercedes took the wraps off of the 2021 version of the sedan during an online event Thursday, revealing a revamped exterior design and a host of new, ultra-luxurious features inside the cabin. It stands to reason that, since Maybach owners don’t spend much time in the driver’s seat, most of the exciting interior upgrades can be found in the back seat.



Read More:

Mercedes’ all-electric future starts next year, featuring ultra-luxury Maybachs and EV performance cars



And â€” with a wheelbase that’s several inches longer than the standard S-Class â€” there’s plenty of room back there for swanky features like massaging leg rests, a multicoloured ambient-lighting setup, champagne flutes, and copious amounts of wood trim.

Although most of us will never know such luxury firsthand, you can take a virtual look at the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 below:

The new-for-2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sports a new design with an exclusive, imposing radiator grille.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

It comes in ten two-tone paint options, a signature Maybach feature.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

You can also tell it apart from a standard Mercedes offering by the Maybach lettering up front …

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

And by the illuminated Maybach emblem on the C-pillar.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 has a wheelbase that’s seven inches longer than the standard model, and is larger all around than its predecessor.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

It’s powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 with a claimed 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, and it rides on cushy air suspension.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

However, you don’t spend deep six figures on a Maybach for its classy look or its performance, you do it for its palatial interior packed with optional and standard luxury features.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The leather seats have more massaging capability than before, now offering up ten preset programs, two levels of intensity, and massaging calf rests.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Naturally, the seats are climate-controlled as well, and they now include neck and shoulder heating functions.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The “executive rear seat plus” package swaps the standard bench seat for two individual rear seats separated by a centre console.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Even the Maybach’s new rear airbags are fancy, deploying in a “gentle manner,” according to Mercedes.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The electronic rear doors swing open at the push of a button and can be operated from the driver’s seat.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The doors have flush-mounted handles that pop out when they’re needed.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Buyers unsatisfied with the leather-to-wood balance in the cabin can now opt for wood trim on the front seat backs.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

They can also potentially outfit their vehicle with up to five screens, including a digital gauge cluster, a 12.8-inch centre touchscreen, a rear tablet, and two rear-mounted displays.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The entertainment system comes with two wireless headsets.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Other options include a refrigerated cubby and a champagne flute set with spots on the armrest to hold them.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The silver-plated flutes cost $US830 each on Maybach’s website.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Some other standard features include 64-colour ambient lighting, a fragrance system, and powered window shades.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

For extra comfort, Mercedes outfitted the Maybach S-Class with an active noise-cancelling system.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Mercedes says the upgraded drive-mode selector now delivers smoother acceleration in “Chauffeur mode.”

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

The new model doesn’t have a price yet, but Mercedes did say it will arrive at US dealers in the middle of next year.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Mercedes said the model takes aim at the Bentley Flying Spur, which indicates a starting price of roughly $US200,000.

Mercedes-Benz. 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.