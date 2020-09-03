Mercedes' most executive sedan just got a huge makeover, with more luxury and screens than ever — check out the new S-Class

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan marks the seventh generation of the automaker’s most executive sedan.

The car is bigger than before and packed to the brim with luxury and technology.

Mercedes didn’t announce pricing at this time, but you can expect the new S-Class at US dealerships during the first half of 2021.

The S-Class has long been Mercedes-Benz’s most executive sedan – the one you take on high-speed commutes on the Autobahn. Now in its all-new seventh generation, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan offers even more luxury, opulence, and screens than ever before.

To start, the new car is bigger than the last. Mercedes said it’s increased in length, width, wheelbase, and track width. There’s also a new rear-axle steering system that reduces the turning radius by more than six feet. In a car as big as this, that will make a difference.

At launch, there will be two versions of the sedan, both fitted with Mercedes’ all-wheel-drive 4MATIC system. The S 500 will have a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-six engine that produces a claimed 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. The S 580 will have a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 that produces a claimed 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Both will use the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes didn’t announce official pricing for the S-Class sedan at this time, but noted that the cars will arrive at US dealerships during the first half of 2021.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the all-new, seventh-generation of Mercedes’ most executive sedan.

It’s now bigger than ever: 208 inches long (17.33 feet) and 77 inches wide (6.42 feet).

Two versions will be offered at launch: the S 500 and S 580, both with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard.

The S 500 will have a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-six engine that produces a claimed 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

The S 580 will have a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 that produces a claimed 496 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

The cars will also have an onboard 48-volt electric system that gives them an extra 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque briefly via an “EQ Boost.”

Inside, Mercedes went with a nautical, yacht-like theme.

The rear seats will have two optional screens, bringing the total to three.

The centre display is a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen.

There are “near-ear” speakers integrated into the front seat so, for example, only the driver can hear navigation instructions.

The new S-Class also offers optional 11.6-inch touchscreens for rear passengers.

An all-new 3D digital instrument cluster gives the driver a three-dimensional spatial display of what’s around the car.

Driver-assistance systems such as active distance assist, stop-and-go assist, steering assist, brake assist, and blind spot assist, come standard.

Open-pore wood veneers and real aluminium inlays decorate the interior.

The whole design looks very clean and button-free. Mercedes says it removed 27 mechanical switches in the new S-Class.

Mercedes didn’t announce official pricing at this time, but you can expect the 2021 S-Class to arrive in US dealerships in the first half of next year.

