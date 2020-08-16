Mercedes-Benz revealed its new flagship sedan's interior designed to look like a luxurious yacht — take a closer look at its opulent features

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The upcoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have a very nautical-themed interior.

There will be open-pore wood veneers and real aluminium inlays.

The car will be officially unveiled later this year.

While we haven’t seen the upcoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class yet, we now have a better idea of what its interior will look like. It doesn’t disappoint.

The S-Class is Mercedes’s most executive model. It’s the stately sedan that’s better to be driven around in than to drive yourself. We already know that the seventh generation, which will be unveiled later this year, will have as many as five screens inside: two in the front and up to three in the back.

The new interior will have “elegant airiness” and “lounge characteristics,” according to a Wednesday press release. Mercedes envisions it as a “third place,” or, the “refuge between home and workplace.” But seeing as we’re all currently stuck in a global pandemic, the car might get bumped up to a “second place.”

Mercedes says it drew a lot of inspiration from yacht design elements. There will be lots of open-pore wood veneers and real aluminium inlays.

The upcoming 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class will have an interior that captures very yacht-like, nautical themes.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

There will be open-pore wood veneers and real aluminium inlays. These vertical side-vents help round off the dashboard.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Mercedes says the interior will give off a “lounge-type ambiance.”

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The big centre display will have a free-floating placement.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Of course there will also be a Burmester sound system.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

And quilted and perforated leather seats.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The whole dashboard will blend with the front trim section so it creates a single piece visually.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The three-dimensional design is part of a new seat generation and is supposed to fit with the rest of the car “like a seashell.”

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The flowing lines are supposed to emulate a ship’s deck.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The entire interior has been redesigned to be as minimal as possible.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

If there must be buttons or switches, they are grouped together. Shown here are the seat adjustment switches.

Mercedes-Benz 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

