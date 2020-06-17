Mercedes just unveiled a new cheapest model of its high-performance AMG GT lineup: a $89,900 '4-door coupe'

Mercedes-AMG 2021 Mercedes AMG GT 43 4 Door Coupe.

Mercedes-AMG unveiled the “entry point” to its high-performance AMG GT family on Tuesday.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe will start at $US89,900.

US deliveries are expected to start later this year.

Even among the various Mercedes-AMG models, the AMG GT cars stand out. They are the ones built wholly by Mercedes-AMG. There’s a new kid on the block as of Tuesday: the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe.

The name is long, yes.

The GT 43 4-Door Coupe, as its name suggests, will be the entry-level version of the AMG GT 4-Door family, slotting beneath bigger siblings such as the AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe, AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe, and AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe.

The GT 43 4-Door Coupe has a turbocharged, 3.0-litre straight-six engine that produces a claimed 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, according to a company press release. There’s also all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Priced starting from $US89,900, Mercedes-AMG says US deliveries are set to start in late 2020.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe is the entry-level model of the company’s AMG GT lineup.

Visually, it’s very similar to the other AMG GT 4-Door models.

The GT 43 4-Door uses a turbocharged, 3.0-litre straight-six engine.

Output is a claimed 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

The interior looks like it’s wrapped in the typical AMG niceties.

Good leathers, nice trim, and an optional quality sound system.

You also get all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic.

The brakes use six-piston front callipers, painted silver.

Mercedes estimates the new car to do zero to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds.

Starting at $US89,900, the GT 43 4-Door is where the AMG GT series begins.

“Entry.”

Anyway, it will be available in late 2020.

