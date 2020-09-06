Living Vehicle unveiled its luxury new travel trailer RV with a convertible home office starting at almost $229,300 — take a look inside

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road.

Living Vehicle has unveiled its newest luxury 2021 off-grid travel trailer.

The trailer comes in three different models ranging from $US229,995 to $US369,995, but the only difference between the three is the power systems.

The luxury home on wheels can optionally come with a home office set up that transforms the bedroom into a workspace for digital nomads or people working remotely amid the pandemic.

Living Vehicle has unveiled its latest luxury 2021 off-grid travel trailer with an optional home office to meet the increasing demands for RVs amid the pandemic.

According to Living Vehicle, the company creates travel trailers that look more like “luxury apartments” than RVs by using high-end technology and a modern design.

Like many companies in the RV, travel trailer, and camper van industry, Living Vehicle offers a long list of optional upgrades that can further implement more luxury amenities into the tiny home on wheels, such as a spa bathroom, guest bed stored in the ceiling of the trailer, and a home office.

The new 2021 Living Vehicle trailer comes in three versions: the $US229,995 Core, $US289,995 Max, and $US369,995 Pro. However, the only difference between the three are the power systems and weights.

The Core, Max, and Pro are all powered by Volta Power Systems’ lithium-ion battery, which can also double as an electric vehicle charger if the trailer is being towed by an EV.

Keep scrolling to see inside the new ultra-luxe 2021 model:

The 2021 Living Vehicle trailer’s exterior is made of aluminium with stainless steel components, but no wood.

This allows the body to stay intact through off-roading adventures, although off-road capable wheels and a four-inch lift both come optional.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s exterior.

The insulated travel trailer can also sustain itself through all four seasons, in part by using its basement to store temperature-sensitive power and water supplies, and technology.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road.

The 2021 trailer’s primary bedroom includes a queen-sized eight-inch memory foam mattress, closet, skylight, and an optional 70-inch television with surround sound for movie nights inside.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

The secondary sleeping space can be set up in the living room by rearranging the dining table and lounge cushions to create a queen-size bed.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

If two beds aren’t enough, the four-person sleeping capacity can be increased to six people by adding the optional extra full bed, which can be stored away in the ceiling and pulled down by pressing a button.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road.

A trendy add-on that Living Vehicle is also offering is the option for a mobile office, which is a concept that has become increasingly popular as more companies announce long-term remote work plans.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

Living Vehicle’s optional workstation uses the bedroom as an office during the day that is then equipped with a desk that can seat two, desk chairs, and different storage units for office supplies.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

When the work rush is over, the space can then be converted into the bedroom by lowering the bed, which is stored in the wall during the day.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

This office space can also be used in conjunction with the “mobile connectivity” package that comes with a WiFi and LTE booster.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

The interior has a “spa-style” bathroom with a mould-resistant rainfall shower and skylight. This bathroom can also be upgraded to include a water-saving electric toilet with a bidet, as well as a 12-volt towel and bathroom heater.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

The toilet can be converted to a composting one with a larger grey water tank to make it more off-grid capable.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

An outdoor shower also comes optional for those who’d rather clean themselves or their pets outside after an outing.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road.

To create an “indoor-outdoor” layout, its makers included a deck that can serve as a leisure space for outdoor dining and lounging.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s exterior.

Living Vehicle also has skylights, large windows, and an eight-foot sliding glass door to bring more natural light into the trailer.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road.

Meals eaten on the outdoor deck can be made in the kitchen, which has a movable island, pull-out trash can, pantry, sink, and refrigerator.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

However, home cooks who want more amenities can request the “Chef’s Kitchen” package, which comes with a three-burner range and oven, glass cooktop, ice maker, and wine cooler.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

For those who prefer cooking outside — maybe on the deck — the package also comes with a barbecue that can be used in conjunction with the transportable kitchen island.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer while on the road.

To create a pet-friendly environment inside the luxury home on wheels, Living Vehicle included waterproof and anti-scratch floors and 228 cubic feet of storage throughout the trailer to easily tuck away pet gear.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

Unlike most travel trailers, Living Vehicle also offers a series of upgrades like adding a washer and dryer, central vacuum system with filters, and dishwasher.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

During the pandemic, its makers can also install a water sterilizer and air purifier.

Living Vehicle The 2021 Living Vehicle travel trailer’s interior.

